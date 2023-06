Three pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter Tuesday as the Saratoga Stampede Red 17U baseball team defeated the CPH Gators 16U, 5-1.

Louis Betit, Christian Mello and Tad D'Andrea combined, as Betit picked up the win in relief. Patrick Temple went 3 for 4 with a double, Ryan Reagan added a double and a single and Ben McKinley went 2 for 4. The Stampede Red improved to 7-0 with the win.