SARATOGA SPRINGS — Nate DiNuzzo of Ballston Spa went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a triple to power the Saratoga Stampede Red 17U baseball team to an 11-2 victory over the Stampede 16U club.

Saratoga Catholic's Ronan Rowe picked up the pitching win, holding the 16U team to two runs in four innings of work. Saratoga Springs' Tad D'Andrea pitched two scoreless innings with five strikeouts in relief.

The Stampede 17U team also got a double and single from South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert, and RBI singles from Lake George's Brody McCabe and Saratoga's Christian Mello and Patrick McKinley.