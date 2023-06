Saratoga Catholic’s Ronan Rowe threw 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball while striking out five as the Saratoga Stampede Red 17U team (5-0) beat the Upper Deck Titans Red 16U team 5-3 recently.

Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney struck out five in 2 1/3 innings. Saratoga’s Louis Betit earned the save with two scoreless innings. Saratoga’s Pat McKinley went 2 for 3 with a double. Saratoga’s Josh Delnicki, Tad D’Andrea and Christian Mello each had RBI singles.