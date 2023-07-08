CORTLAND — The Saratoga Stampede Red went 2-1 Saturday in the PBR New York Open 17U baseball tournament at The Lumberyard.

The Stampede opened with a 2-1 loss to Baseball U of Pennsylvania, despite a strong pitching effort from Louis Betit, who struck out six and allowed no earned runs in six innings of work. Brody McCabe of Lake George doubled and Saratoga Springs’ Pat McKinley hit an RBI single.

In the second game, the Stampede used an eight-run first inning for a strong start in a 10-3 victory over Hustle Academy of New Jersey.

McKinley went 4 for 4 at the plate and drove in four runs, Patrick Temple went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. McCabe, Ryan Reagan and South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert each had two hits for the Stampede. Christian Mello picked up the pitching win.

In the third game, the Stampede cruised to a 15-0 win over the National Capital Dodgers of Ottawa, Ontario. Amsterdam’s Kai Brennan and Reagan combined to throw a no-hitter, with Brennan striking out three. Ronan Rowe of Saratoga Catholic had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Stampede, who also got a triple, single and three RBIs from Temple. Bammert also had two hits as the Stampede improved to 16-5 overall.

TCML SOFTBALL

HARTFORD 10, GRANVILLE 4: Vanessa Muller struck out 10 batters and helped her own cause with a single and four steals as Hartford won in Tri-County Middle League play. Emily Cutler and Isabella Euber also singled for Hartford.

For Granville, Megan Decker struck out nine and hit a double, Haylie Barber went 2 for 2 with a double, and Allie Gonzalez added two singles.