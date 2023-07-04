SARATOGA SPRINGS — Led by the pitching of Christian Mello and Kai Brennan and some timely hitting, the Saratoga Stampede Red 17U baseball team captured the title of the Battle for the Belt tournament Monday at East Side Rec.

The Stampede defeated the Frozen Ropes 17U club, 8-2, in the championship game, as Mello struck out seven and allowed two runs over the first seven innings to pick up the win. Brennan pitched two perfect innings to close it out.

Ronan Rowe of Saratoga Catholic went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Stampede, while South Glens Falls' Charlie Brammert went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Lake George's Brody McCabe added a two-run single.

The Stampede improved to 15-3 overall.