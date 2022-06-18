Saratoga Stampede Blue wins four straight

The Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U baseball team improved its record to 9-1 with four straight wins this week.

Brady Cheney threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts as the Stampede blanked the Upper Deck Titans 16U 11-0 on Friday.

Nate DiNuzzo, Patrick Temple and Caleb Remington each went 2 for 3 at the plate, with Remington driving in three runs and Temple two. Cheney helped his own cause with an RBI single as he improved to 3-0 on the season.

On Wednesday, Zach Scalia hurled a complete-game two-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Stampede Blue topped the Schuylerville Stallions 16U, 7-2.

Brody McCabe went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, and Charlie Bammert was 3 for 4 with four runs scored to power the Stampede Blue.

On June 12, Cheney pitched five innings of two-hit ball, striking out nine in an 11-5 victory over the Voorheesville Blackbirds 17U team.

At the plate, McCabe went 4 for 4 driving in three runs, Jackson Salaway hit a two-run double and Bammert drove in two runs.

On June 10, DiNuzzo, Caden Allen and Taven Blair combined to pitch a one-hitter in the Stampede Blue's 10-0 victory over the Twin Town Warriors 17U. DiNuzzo struck out four in picking up the win, and Cheney hit a two-run single to end the game with the mercy rule. Allen added a triple in the win.

