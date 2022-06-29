Saratoga Stampede Blue edges Adirondack Lightning

Notes: The Stampede scored their lone run in the bottom of the sixth, with Zach Scalia's fielder's choice scoring Brody McCabe. Nate DiNuzzo entered the game with runners on first and second and no outs in the top of the 7th, striking out the first batter, then inducing a double play to end the game and earn the save. Scalia got the win, pitching 2 innings and allowing no hits. Brady Cheney was dominant for 4 innings allowing only 2 hits while striking out 6. Cheney, Charlie Bammert, Luke Sheldon and Patrick Temple all had singles in the win. The Stampede moved to 15-2 on the season with the win.