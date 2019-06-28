SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Rowing Association's elite rowing program, Advanced Rowing Initiative of the Northeast, is sending four women to the Royal Henley Regatta on the River Thames in England.
The four members of the ARION team — Lily Keane, Mo McAuliffe, Kristi Wagner and Heidi Robbins — are all former college rowers who have competed on national-level crews. The Royal Henley Regatta is set for July 3-7. The SRA has set up a GoFundMe page and is holding a fundraiser on July 17 at the Chipotle in Saratoga Springs to help with expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.