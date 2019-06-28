{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Rowing Association's elite rowing program, Advanced Rowing Initiative of the Northeast, is sending four women to the Royal Henley Regatta on the River Thames in England.

The four members of the ARION team — Lily Keane, Mo McAuliffe, Kristi Wagner and Heidi Robbins — are all former college rowers who have competed on national-level crews. The Royal Henley Regatta is set for July 3-7. The SRA has set up a GoFundMe page and is holding a fundraiser on July 17 at the Chipotle in Saratoga Springs to help with expenses.

