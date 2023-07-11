SARATOGA SPRINGS — The 160th anniversary season of racing at Saratoga Race Course gets under way Thursday, as the track opens its 40-day summer meet.

The Saratoga track, which first hosted thoroughbred racing in 1863, features 71 stakes races worth $20.8 million, highlighted by the "Midsummer Derby," the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers on Aug. 26.

Gates open Thursday at 11 a.m., with a 10-race card hitting the post at 1:10 p.m. The Grade 3 Schuylerville is the featured stakes race of the day, in the ninth race.

The Grade 1, $500,000 Diana is the featured stakes on Saturday, for fillies and mares on the turf, with two Grade 3 stakes, the Sanford and the Kelso, on the undercard.

After the four-day opening weekend, the meet runs Wednesday through Sunday each week, with 1:10 p.m. post times, except for Whitney and Travers days. On Whitney Day, Aug. 5, post time is 12:35 p.m., and on Travers Day, which features five stakes races, post time is 11:40 a.m.

The meet runs through its traditional closing on Labor Day, which will have a 12:40 p.m. post time.

A new feature at the track this season is the Walk of Fame, a joint venture between the New York Racing Association and the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. According to a press release, the Hall of Fame will present a rotating display of informational panels, multimedia and historical artifacts. The open-air will be located behind the grandstand near the Fourstardave Sports Bar. Each Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the Hall of Fame will present historic trophies on a rotating basis.

Last year, the track set new records for all-sources wagering handle, on-track handle and average daily handle. Attendance in 2022 surpassed 1 million for the seventh straight year, excluding the pandemic summer of 2020. Last year's average attendance was 26,890 per day.

Jockey Irad Ortiz won the riding title last year with 55 wins. Mechanicville native Chad Brown won the training title and Klaravish Stables was the top owner.

The main giveaways at the track this summer are July 21 (Saratoga cooler jug), Aug. 11 (performance T-shirt), Aug. 18 (bucket hat) and Sept. 1 (Saratoga tote bag). The Horse Racing Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fasig-Tipton pavilion.

NYRA offers many ways to wager on the races at Saratoga, including its own app, NYRA Bets. Entries and results are available on nyra.com/saratoga.