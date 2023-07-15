SARATOGA SPRINGS — Harry Lash and Robin McEntee were enjoying Saratoga Race Course for the first time Thursday.

The young English media professionals work for M3 Media, a UK-based company that creates and manages media content for athletes, including the horse racing industry.

Lash is a videographer, while McEntee is head of social media for the company. Both are from near Newmarket, England — "The capital of horse racing in the UK," Lash said — and are very big horse racing fans with a lifelong love of the sport.

And both were very impressed with Saratoga Race Course.

"It's unbelievable, it's beautiful, it's so nice. It's got a lot of character, as well," Lash said. "I think with English race courses, people always associate character, and American race courses, people just think 'left-handed, one bend or two.' Whereas you come to Saratoga and you see the scenery, how it looks, everything's so nice. It's got quite a bit of charm to it."

McEntee has family involved in horse racing. Her brother is based in Saratoga as an assistant trainer for Christophe Clement.

"He's been living in America for about four years, I wanted to see where he's based," McEntee said. "My sister (Grace) is a jockey, she's riding in Kentucky, and her boyfriend, Tyler Heard, is also a jockey here. And one of my uncles trains."

Lash got interested in horse racing through his father.

"My dad always used to have it on TV," he said, "My brother started working in the stud industry.

"I just always enjoyed horse racing, always enjoyed filmmaking, and I wanted to find a way to combine the two," Lash added. "So I made a few documentaries, one for an apprentice, one for (Oisin) Murphy, a big jockey back home. That garnered some attention… and I found myself at M3 Media, where I work now and get to make horse racing films all the time."

Lash had just put the finishing touches on an Instagram reel for Saratoga Race Course, including audio from the Carly Simon song "You're So Vain" that refers to Saratoga.

M3 Media handles marketing and social media for some horse racing syndicates and jockeys, particularly in the UK, but also to a global audience.

"The reason we do what we do is that horse racing, now more than ever, needs the jockeys and the sport promoted, and we realized that there was nobody doing it," Lash said.

"We represent a few of the American jockeys," he added. "We have Flavien Prat and Joel Rosario, so that's taken us to Belmont, to the Breeders' Cup, to Saratoga now."

They hope to grow horse racing's fan base in England, saying they are concerned that young people are not following the sport like previous generations.

McEntee and Lash both said one of the biggest differences between American and British horse racing are the purse amounts.

"In England (Thursday), one of the big, big races in Newmarket — in the July Festival, one of our biggest racing festivals — is 100,000 pounds, and that's not even for the winner, it's split across," McEntee said, adding that it's equivalent to about $130,000 in U.S. dollars.

"That's one of our big races — and you've got an allowance optional claiming here that's run for the same money," Lash added.