SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs could see an economic windfall with a potential Belmont Stakes coming to Saratoga Race Course in 2025.

If planned upgrades at Belmont Park overlap the traditional June date of the Belmont Stakes, Saratoga Race Course is the New York Racing Association’s preferred venue for the final leg of the Triple Crown.

“We think it would be tremendously important for upstate New York and New York state in general,” said Patrick McKenna, NYRA’s Vice President for Communications, in a conversation earlier this week at the track. “Upstate New York is home to some of the most passionate and knowledgeable racing fans in the world. We’re confident that holding a Triple Crown race in Saratoga would be one of the most thrilling, exciting sporting events in recent memory.”

The results of a recent study by the Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency showed that the 40-day thoroughbred racing meet at Saratoga “generates $371 million in economic activity and more than 2,900 jobs” across the Capital Region.

Throw a possible Triple Crown bid on top of that in mid-June, and it could be a huge bump in an extended summer season — without actually extending the Saratoga racing meet. The Belmont spring meet would be planned to run at Aqueduct, the third NYRA track.

McKenna said the logistical questions of moving the Belmont to Saratoga have yet to be answered, but it would be similar to moving NYRA’s operation north each July for the summer — just a month earlier, and only for a long weekend.

“This would obviously be a significant change, but we are talking about a finite, multi-day event, not extending the traditional summer meet by a month,” McKenna said. “It would be modeled after the existing Belmont Stakes festival, which is a three-day festival. That’s the most likely format.”

And the audience for the Belmont would be global, rather than regional.

“Any way you slice it, this would be an event that captures the attention and imagination of sports fans — not only here in the U.S., but around the world,” McKenna said. “So you can imagine the attention, the tourism that a Belmont at Saratoga would bring. It would only increase traffic to Saratoga, increase the economic impact and provide seasonal jobs outside of the traditional race meet. We’re confident this would be a win-win.”

Other questions like how the community would handle a crowded June calendar and school not yet being out at that time of year also have to be answered.

McKenna said the timeline for construction at Belmont would not be known until the end of summer.

“We’re still in the master planning and design stage of the Belmont modernization project,” McKenna said. “That involves coordination with the New York State Franchise Oversight Board and the State Gaming Commission. That process will unfold over the course of the summer.”

What is driving the possibility of the Belmont moving to Saratoga for 2025 is the complete reconstruction of the Belmont Park facility. The infield is currently undergoing renovations.

Belmont’s current 1.25 million square-foot clubhouse and grandstand is slated for demolition after the spring meet in 2024. It is being replaced with a much smaller 275,000 square-foot facility, but the work schedule could force the Belmont Stakes to be held elsewhere in 2025 — and NYRA prefers that venue to be Saratoga Race Course.

The Belmont was held at Aqueduct from 1963-67 while the current Belmont Park facility was being constructed, but Aqueduct now has a smaller capacity. Saratoga has an attendance capacity of 50,000. The Belmont Stakes drew 48,000 fans last month.

The influx of racing fans to the Saratoga Springs area would mean a significant bump in sales tax and hotel occupancy tax revenue over the course of the long weekend.

“Fortunately the local community has responded in force,” McKenna said. “It would be unique and we think the local community will be supportive of what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have the Triple Crown conclude at the mecca of thoroughbred horse racing.”