SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Casino and Hospitality will sell Ellis Park thoroughbred racetrack, in Henderson, Kentucky, to Ellis Entertainment, a subsidiary of New Mexico-based Laguna Development Corporation, for $11 million. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved the sale Tuesday.
Management from Saratoga Casino will remain in place for this summer's 2019 meet to ease the transition. The new owners have said they have a three-phase improvement plan that includes widening the turf course and adding lights.
