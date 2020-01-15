Saratoga boys, Ballston Spa girls win Glens Falls Invy

QUEENSBURY — Tyler Munter lead the Saratoga Springs boys Alpine ski team to the team title in Wednesday's Glens Falls Invitational at West Mountain.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
Munter recorded the fastest run in the giant slalom in 27.61 seconds to finish first overall, and Blue Streaks teammate Matthew Moeckel took fourth overall. Lake George's Marc Casabonne finished sixth in 28.73, and Ben Palmer of Glens Falls placed 19th.
On the girls side, Ballston Spa won the team title while Queensbury finished third, just two points behind runner-up Shenendehowa.
Shen's Micaela Leonard won with a time of 28.30, followed by Schuylerville's Hannah Klingebiel and Queensbury's Meredith Montgomery. Queensbury's Lindsay Bauer finished ninth overall, and Glens Falls' Amanda and Lindsay Maurer finished 13th and 14th, respectively.
Glens Falls Invitational
Boys Team Scores
1. Saratoga Springs 12, 2. CBA 27, 3. Ballston Spa 28, 4. Shenendehowa 33, 5. Johnstown 45, 6. Glens Falls 69, 7. Schuylerville 93 1/2, 8. Lake George 97 1/2, 9. Stillwater 98, 10. Queensbury 110, 11. Taconic Hills 116, 12. Niskayuna 131, 13. Albany Academy 204.
Boys Top 10
1. Tyler Munter (Sar) 27.61, 2. Evan Toman (CBA) 28.03, 3. Braden Kruk (Shen) 28.30, 4. Matthew Moeckel (Sar) 28.60, 5. Ethan Huff (BS) 28.62, 6. Marc Casabonne (LG) 28.73, 7. Nathan Rodriguez (Sar) 28.75, 8. Evan Redmond (CBA) 28.78, 9. Gavin Ebert (Shen) 28.87, 10. Brody Keneston (BS) 28.98.
Boys Local Top 40
11. William Fraser (Sar) 29.06, 12. Lucas Dougherty (Sar) 29.09, 19. Ben Palmer (GF) 29.70, 20. Michael Wright (Schy) 29.79, 22. Henry Parobeck (Sar) 30.16, 24. Addison Sperry (GF) 30.90, 26. Sam Palmer (GF) 31.15, 31. Tyler Spaulding (Q) 31.79, 32. Oliver Caron (Q) 32.03, 33. Daniel Carozza (Schy) 32.08, 40. tie, Jeff Long (Schy), Forrest Perkett (LG) 32.86.
Girls Team Scores
1. Ballston Spa 17, 2. Shenendehowa 27, 3. Queensbury 29, 4. Glens Falls 43, 5. Saratoga Springs 46, 6. Johnstown 62, 7. Schuylerville 62, 8. Emma Willard 76, 9. Niskayuna 123, 10. Broadalbin-Perth 166, 11. Albany Academy 197, Lake George inc.
Girls Top 10
1. Micaela Leonard (Shen) 28.30, 2. Hannah Klingebiel (Schy) 28.51, 3. Meredith Montgomery (Schy) 28.86, 4. Sara Phelps (BS) 28.92, 5. Allison Bach (Shen) 29.10, 6. Mallory Czimbal (BS) 29.20, 7. Claire Felton (BS) 29.63, 8. Robin Kruggel (J), 30.05, 9. Lindsay Bauer (Q) 30.12, 10. Claire Howard (TH) 30.16.
Girls Local Top 40
11. Lucy Daly (Sar) 30.41, 12. Amanda Maurer (GF) 30.44, 13. Lindsay Maurer (GF) 30.53, 16. Tegan Kelly (Sar) 30.77, 17. Mara Cunningham (Q) 30.81, 18. Alex Sperry (GF) 30.84, 19. Vera-Mae Kraev (Sar) 30.85, 20. Taylor Dennis (Schy) 30.99, 25. Cate LaCoppola (Sar) 32.23, 34. Grace Gohn (GF) 33.06, 35. Julia Metivier (Q) 33.16, 36. Phoebe Fox (GF) 33.21, 37. Kylie Potter (Q) 33.23, 39. Gemma Ellwanger (Sar) 33.34, 40. Emma Grace O'Rourke (Schy) 33.39.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!