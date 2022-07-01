Salem bests Granville in softball

Notes: Salem used a nine-strikeout performance from Bella Eastman to post its third win of the season Thursday against Granville. Jumping out to a 7-2 lead after two innings, Granville slowly chipped away, coming within three runs on the hot bat of Courtney Ennis and her 3 RBIs. Salem had only three hits but scored 5 of their 9 runs on passed balls. Bella Eastman added two runs on the offensive side to go along with a double from Riley Gallagher with two runs of her own.