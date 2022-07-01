Salem bests Granville in softball

SALEM 9, GRANVILLE 6
League: TCML Softball
Granville 020 130 — 6 7 0
Salem 341 01x — 9 3 0
WP — Bella Eastman. LP — Katherine Hyatt, 0-1. 2B — Riley Gallagher (Sal).
Granville highlights: Megan Decker 2-3, 2 R, Courtney Ennis 2-3, 3 RBIs, Allie Gonzalez 2-3, 2 R, RBI, K, Jasmine Burch 1-3, RBI, K.
Salem highlights: Riley Gallagher 1-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB, HP, Bella Eastman 1-4, 2 R, Kady Crosier 1-4, R, 2 RBI.
Records: Granville 0-3. Salem 3-0.
Notes: Salem used a nine-strikeout performance from Bella Eastman to post its third win of the season Thursday against Granville. Jumping out to a 7-2 lead after two innings, Granville slowly chipped away, coming within three runs on the hot bat of Courtney Ennis and her 3 RBIs. Salem had only three hits but scored 5 of their 9 runs on passed balls. Bella Eastman added two runs on the offensive side to go along with a double from Riley Gallagher with two runs of her own.