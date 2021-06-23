Sánchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

Rivero, a rookie who is 0 for 7 in his big league career, entered in the fourth inning after catcher Salvador Pérez took a foul tip off his mark. Chapman’s final pitch to him was more than a foot outside, and the closer screamed in anger at himself, then slammed his glove after Jarrod Dyson grounded out.

Kansas City walked 11 batters, its most since July 5, 2019, against Washington. Danny Duffy and Carlos Hernández walked three each, Scott Barlow and Brentz two apiece, and Josh Staumont one. New York hadn't drawn 11 walks since 2017.

O’Hearn homered for the second straight game since his return from Triple-A, putting the Royals ahead with a 339-foot drive into the right field short porch off Michael King.

Clint Frazier, who had been 6 for 38 with runners in scoring position this season (.158), tied the score in the fourth against Hernández with an opposite-field double off the base of the manual scoreboard in the right-field wall, which due to the coronavirus has not been used since 2019.

Duffy needed 42 pitches to get through two hitless innings, striking out four in his first start since returning from a left flexor strain that had sidelined him since May 12. Duffy made his 200th big league start

King gave up two runs, three hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.