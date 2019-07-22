QUEENSBURY -- The Adirondack Runners Summer Track Series meet held July 16 saw some strong performances by local youngsters.
Nine-year-old Johnny Brown ran the 50-meter dash in 9.1 seconds, the 100 in 17.7, the 200 in 40.7 and the 400 in 1:38.0. Luke Musto, 7, finished the 50 meters in 10.6 and the 100 in 22.3.
Evan Bly, 4, ran the 50 in 15.6 and the 100 in 36.3. One-year-old Novella Moore ran the 50 in 29.1 and 2-year-old Noah Capezzuti finished the 50 in 21.0 and the 100 in 49.8. Joseph Dido, 5, ran the 50 in 13.1 and the 100 in 29.0.
In the 400 relay, the team of Kady Duffy (11), Cera Duffy (7), Lian Duffy (9) and Tim Duffy finished in 1:20, and the team of Hattie Livingston (3), Ava Kissane (3), James Borie (4) and Lola Vartulir (4) ran a 2:27.0.
The Summer Track Series is run every Tuesday in June and July at 6 p.m. at the Queensbury High School track. All ages are welcome. There are no charges for the series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.