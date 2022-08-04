ROUNDUP: Warrensburg wins Tri-County Middle League softball title

WARRENSBURG 18, SALEM 13
League: Tri-County Middle League softball championship
Warrensburg;502;431;3 —;18;16;3
Salem;110;612;2 —;13;14;2
WP — Jane Trowbridge. LP — Bella Eastman. 2B — Karla Sherman (W), Leigha Barnaby (W), Maddie Monahan (W), Bella Eastman (S), Riley Gallagher 2 (S). HR — Hope Sherman (W), Maddie Monahan (W).
Warrensburg highlights: Hope Sherman 3-4, HR, 4 R, 2 RBI, BB, Maddie Monahan 2-4, 2-R HR, 2B, R, 3 RBI, BB, K, Maeghon McKinney 1-4, R, 3 RBI, 2 K, BB, Karla Sherman 1-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB, HBP, Maddie Goodspeed 3-6, 3 R, RBI.
Salem highlights: Bella Eastman 3-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, Riley Gallagher 2-5, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, Meredith Barrett 2-4, 2 RBI, Kennedy Jackson 2-3, 2 R, BB, Jenna McCauliffe 2-5, R, 2 RBI, K.
Records: Warrensburg 9-4. Salem 10-3.
Notes: In the Tri-County Middle League softball championship game Wednesday, No. 2 seed Warrensburg jumped out to an early 5-1 lead and pulled away to win its first TCML softball championship over top-seeded Salem. Warrensburg's Maeghon McKinney's 3-run single in the first capped a 5-run inning. A solo home run by Hope Sherman and a double by her sister Karla Sherman in the third, and doubles by Maddie Monahan and Leigha Barnaby in the fourth, extended the Warrensburg lead. Salem scored 6 runs in the bottom of the fourth to close within 11-8, led by a 3-run double by Riley Gallagher. A homer by Monahan in the fifth widened the Warrensburg lead to 14-8. Salem mounted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh on a Bella Eastman double, but it was not enough to overcome the gap. Jane Trowbridge picked up the win with 5 Ks for Warrensburg, which finished at 9-4 on the year. Eastman also had 5 Ks in the circle for Salem, which finished its season at 10-3.
HARTFORD 23, WHITEHALL 11
League: TCML baseball semifinals, Wednesday
Hartford;100;6(11)5 —;23;12;6
Whitehall;220;421 —;11;6;8
WP — Jace Venner. LP — Steven Mattison. 2B — John Gauthier (H), Joe Allen (H), Towle (W). 3B — Porter (W).
Notes: Hartford avenged two regular-season losses and upset top-seeded Whitehall to secure its spot in the TCML championship game. The contest was back-and-forth through four innings before the Tanagers exploded for 11 runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach. Joe Allen (3-5, 2B, 3 RBI) and John Gauthier (1-2, 2B, 4 RBI) led the way with back-to-back doubles that inning. Spencer Fehl and Braden Whitney contributed to the effort with two hits apiece. The Tanagers are scheduled to face Warrensburg on Friday at Bob Wilkins Ballfield in Hartford.