ROUNDUP: Warrensburg wins Tri-County Middle League softball title

WARRENSBURG 18, SALEM 13

Notes: In the Tri-County Middle League softball championship game Wednesday, No. 2 seed Warrensburg jumped out to an early 5-1 lead and pulled away to win its first TCML softball championship over top-seeded Salem. Warrensburg's Maeghon McKinney's 3-run single in the first capped a 5-run inning. A solo home run by Hope Sherman and a double by her sister Karla Sherman in the third, and doubles by Maddie Monahan and Leigha Barnaby in the fourth, extended the Warrensburg lead. Salem scored 6 runs in the bottom of the fourth to close within 11-8, led by a 3-run double by Riley Gallagher. A homer by Monahan in the fifth widened the Warrensburg lead to 14-8. Salem mounted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh on a Bella Eastman double, but it was not enough to overcome the gap. Jane Trowbridge picked up the win with 5 Ks for Warrensburg, which finished at 9-4 on the year. Eastman also had 5 Ks in the circle for Salem, which finished its season at 10-3.