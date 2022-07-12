ROUNDUP: Warrensburg pulls away from Hartford in TCML softball

Warrensburg scored five runs in three different innings to pull away to an 18-7 Tri-County Middle League softball victory over Hartford on Tuesday.
Sierra McDermott and Reagan Gebo each had two hits for Hartford, with Gebo hitting a double.
WARRENSBURG 18, HARTFORD 7
League: TCML Softball
Warrensburg;501;511;5 —;18;14;3
Hartford;020;013;1 —;7;11;5
WP — J. Trowbridge. LP — V. Muller. 2B — A Brodie (W), H Sherman (W), J Trowbridge (W), Reagan Gebo (H). 3B — H Sherman (W), C O'Donnell (W).
Warrensburg highlights: A. Brodie 5 for 5, double, H. Sherman 3 for 3, single, double, triple, 5 runs scored.
Hartford highlights: Sierra McDermott 2 for 3, Reagan Gebo 2 for 3, double.