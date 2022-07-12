 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Warrensburg pulls away from Hartford in TCML softball

Warrensburg scored five runs in three different innings to pull away to an 18-7 Tri-County Middle League softball victory over Hartford on Tuesday.

Sierra McDermott and Reagan Gebo each had two hits for Hartford, with Gebo hitting a double.

WARRENSBURG 18, HARTFORD 7

League: TCML Softball

Warrensburg;501;511;5 —;18;14;3

Hartford;020;013;1 —;7;11;5

WP — J. Trowbridge. LP — V. Muller. 2B — A Brodie (W), H Sherman (W), J Trowbridge (W), Reagan Gebo (H). 3B — H Sherman (W), C O'Donnell (W).

Warrensburg highlights: A. Brodie 5 for 5, double, H. Sherman 3 for 3, single, double, triple, 5 runs scored.

Hartford highlights: Sierra McDermott 2 for 3, Reagan Gebo 2 for 3, double.

