WARRENSBURG 15, TICONDEROGA 8
League: Tri-County Middle League Softball
Ticonderoga;101;140;1 —;8
Warrensburg;155;220;0 —;15
WP — Abigail Ranous. 2B — Adriana Borho (Ti), Maddie Monahan (Warr) 2, Leigha Barmaby (Warr). 3B — Kaylee Olden (Warr).
Ticonderoga highlights: Sara Pound 2 for 3.
Warrensburg highlights: Leigha Barmaby 2 for 4, Maddie Monahan 2 for 4, Kaylee Olden 1 for 3, Caitlyn O'Donnell 1 for 2, Zailey Baker 1 for 3.
Records: Warrensburg 2-2-1.
Notes: Abigail Ranous pitched seven strong innings to get the win. Kaylee Olden. Leigha Barnaby and Serenty Wood were very strong on defense.
CORINTH 6, WARRENSBURG 2
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Corinth;411;000;x —;6;5;5
Warrensburg;101;000;x —;2;1;3
WP — David White (2-2). LP — Morgen Baker. 2B — David White (Cor) 2, Quentin Seymour (Cor), Tristian Hitchcock (Warr).
Corinth highlights: David White 2-2, 2 doubles 3 RBIs, 2 BB, Quentin Seymour 1-1, 2B, 2 RBIs, David White 3 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 7 strikeouts.
Warrensburg highlights: Tristian Hitchcock 1-1 RBI double, Caden Allen 2 IP 0 hits 0 ER 4 strikeouts.
Records: Corinth 3-3. Warrensburg 1-5.
Notes: Josh Colson made his TCML debut for Corinth on the mound in relief by pitching one inning, allowing no hits or runs and getting a strikeout. Ethan Williams had five putouts for Corinth in the field.
