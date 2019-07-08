{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG 15, TICONDEROGA 8

League: Tri-County Middle League Softball

Ticonderoga;101;140;1 —;8

Warrensburg;155;220;0 —;15

WP — Abigail Ranous. 2B — Adriana Borho (Ti), Maddie Monahan (Warr) 2, Leigha Barmaby (Warr). 3B — Kaylee Olden (Warr).

Ticonderoga highlights: Sara Pound 2 for 3.

Warrensburg highlights: Leigha Barmaby 2 for 4, Maddie Monahan 2 for 4, Kaylee Olden 1 for 3, Caitlyn O'Donnell 1 for 2, Zailey Baker 1 for 3.

Records: Warrensburg 2-2-1.

Notes: Abigail Ranous pitched seven strong innings to get the win. Kaylee Olden. Leigha Barnaby and Serenty Wood were very strong on defense.

CORINTH 6, WARRENSBURG 2

League: Tri-County Middle League baseball

Corinth;411;000;x —;6;5;5

Warrensburg;101;000;x —;2;1;3

WP  David White (2-2). LP — Morgen Baker. 2B  David White (Cor) 2, Quentin Seymour (Cor), Tristian Hitchcock (Warr).

Corinth highlights: David White 2-2, 2 doubles 3 RBIs, 2 BB, Quentin Seymour 1-1, 2B, 2 RBIs, David White 3 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 7 strikeouts.

Warrensburg highlights: Tristian Hitchcock 1-1 RBI double, Caden Allen 2 IP 0 hits 0 ER 4 strikeouts.

Records: Corinth 3-3. Warrensburg 1-5.

Notes: Josh Colson made his TCML debut for Corinth on the mound in relief by pitching one inning, allowing no hits or runs and getting a strikeout. Ethan Williams had five putouts for Corinth in the field.

