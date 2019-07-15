{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG 17, NORTH WARREN 6

League: Tri-County Middle League baseball

North Warren 004 020 0 — 6 10 6

Warrensburg 220 (13)x0 0 — 17 8 1

WP — Daalten DeMarsh (2-1). LP — Connor Jennings. 2B — Ethan Fariss (NW) 2, Tristen Hitchcock (Warr) 2.

North Warren highlights: Ethan Fiorino 3 for 3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, Ethan Fariss 2 for 3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, Shane French 2 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI, Connor Jennings 2 for 3, 2 SB, 1 RBI.

Warrensburg highlights: Tristen Hitchcock 2 for 3, 2 2B, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, Tommy Combs 2 for 3, 3 runs, 2 SB, RBI, Morgen Baker 2 runs, 3 RBIs, Dan Randall 1 for 2, 1 run, 1 SB.

Records: Warrensburg 2-6.

Notes: Warrensburg put the game out of reach by scoring 13 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after North Warren scored four to tie the game in the top of the third. Daalten DeMarsh struck out 10 and walked only two, throwing a five-inning complete game.

HARTFORD 15, TICONDEROGA 6

League: Tri County Middle League softball

Ticonderoga 120 102 0 — 6 12 2

Hartford 225 123 x — 15 14 2

WP — Cassie Wade. LP — Andrea Paige (1-3). 2B — Jade Frasier (Ti), Gabby McFarren (Hart).

Ticonderoga highlights: Stevie Montville 2 for 4, 2 runs scored, Lorelie Leekes 3 for 4, 2 runs scored, Andrea Paige 2 for 3, Jade Frasier 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, double.

Hartford highlights: Olivia Lindridge 2 for 3, 2 runs scored, Soliea Lamoureux 2 for 3, Reagan Gebo 1 for 3, 2 RBIs, Gabby Mcfarren 1 for 3, double.

Records: Ticonderoga 1-5. Hartford 5-2.

SALEM 7, ARGYLE 2

League: Tri-County Middle League baseball

Argyle 3, Salem 2

Argyle 002 000 0 — 2 4 3

Salem 241 000 x — 7 6 2

WP — Owen Foyle. 2B — Blake Baylor (Sal).

Argyle highlights: Jared Montello 1 for 3, run scored.

Salem highlights: Nate Twitchell 1 for 3, 2 RBIs, run scored, Owen Foyle 2 for 3, RBI, run scored.

Records: Salem 8-0.

Notes: Argyle hitters combined for four hits. Salem hitters combined for six hits while Salem pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments