ROUNDUP: Warrensburg holds on vs. Hartford

Leigha Barnaby went 4 for 4 as the Warrensburg Aftershock beat Hartford 9-8 in Tri-County Middle League softball. HLTA and Fort Ann played to a 4-4 tie.
WARRENSBURG 9, HARTFORD 8
League: TCML softball
Hartford;250;401;3 —;8;2
Warrensburg;233;1;0 —;9;9
WP — Hope Sherman 5-2. LP — Emma Wade. 2B — Zailey Baker (Warr) 2, Leigha Barnaby (Warr), Hope Sherman (Warr). 3B — Emma Wade (Hart).
Warrensburg highlights: Zailey Baker 3 for 3, 2 RBIs, Leigha Barnaby 4 for 4, 2 RBIs, Hope sherman 2 for 2, 2 RBIs.
Records: Warrensburg Aftershock 6-2.
Notes: Outstanding outfield play by Zailey Baker. Also in the bottom of the last inning Aleis Brody singled and proceeded to streak around the diamond and eventually stole home for the win.
FORT ANN 4, HLTA 4
League: Tri-County Middle League
Fort Ann;012;100;0 —;4;6;4
HLTA;110;002;0 —;4;1;2
2B — C. Sutliff (FA), D. Stewart (FA).
Fort Ann highlights: C.Sutliff 7 innings, 7 Strikeouts, 2HBP, J.Dornan 1 for 2, 1 Run, 1 BB, 1 HBP, D.Stewart 2 for 4, 1 Run, 1 RBI.
HLTA highlights: M.Conklin 1 for 3,2 runs.
Records: Fort Ann 9-0-1. HLTA 8-1-1.
Notes: C. Sutliff pitched seven strong innings, giving up only one hit and striking out seven. HLTA was able to score two to tie the game in the six.