ROUNDUP: Warrensburg holds off Corinth

WARRENSBURG 6, CORINTH 5

League: TCML baseball quaterfinals

Warrensburg;400;200;x —6 7 3

Corinth;101;120;0— 5 6 3

WP —Caleb Remington (5-0). LP — Tangora.

Notes: Caleb Remington earned the win, pitching four innings and allowing two hits and three earned runs while striking out five. Louis Lang earned the save, pitching three innings allowing only one earned run while also striking out five. Lang led the team offensively, going 3 for 3. Caleb Remington added a two-run single. Warrensburg advances to the semifinals and improves to 13-1 overall.

HARTFORD 15, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 5

League: TCML baseball

Salem Cambridge;103;100 — 5 5 4

Hartford;242;232 — 15 10 4

WP: Joe Allen. LP: Baylor.

Notes: Hartford used a mix of 10 hits and 9 hit batsmen to outpace Salem-Cambridge in its Eastern Division TCML playoff game. The Tanagers were led offensively by Logan Jensen’s 4 for 5, 3-RBI game; Kile Whitney's, 2-2 2 RBI; and Spencer Fehl's 2-4, 2 RBI. Joe Allen persevered through a rocky first inning to pitch a complete game, scattering five hits and allowing two earned runs.

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 5,

FROZEN ROPES 16U 3

League: Last Man Standing Tournament Semifinals

Frozen Ropes;101;100;0— 3 7 1

Stampede Blue;002;300;x — 5 6 3

WP — Taven Blair (2-0). LP — Hannahan. 3B—Nate DiNuzzo.

Notes: In the semifinals of the Last Man Standing Tournament, Taven Blair pitched a complete game, allowing only two earned runs while striking out five to earn the win. Nate DiNuzzo had a bases-cleaning triple in the fourth to spark the Stampede offense and give the Stampede the lead. With runners on 1st and 2nd with two outs in the 7th, Brody McCabe picked off the runner at first to end the game. Stampede Blue 16U ended up losing in the finals to Stampede Red 16U. Stampede Blue finished second in the 32-team 15/16U tournament. The Stampede Blue 16U squad finished the season 28-8-1.