ROUNDUP: Warrensburg, Granville split TCML softball twinbill

WARRENSBURG 7, GRANVILLE 4

League: Tri-County Middle League softball

Granville 301 00 — 4 6 1

Warrensburg 151 0x — 7 3 1

WP — Hope Sherman. LP — Megan Decker (1-4). 2B — Megan Decker (G), Leigha Barnaby (W) 2.

Granville highlights: Courtney Ennis 3-3, RBI, Megan Decker 2-3, 2B, Raegan Swain 1-2, 2 RBI.

Warrensburg highlights: Leigha Barnaby 2-2, 2 2B, 2 runs, RBI, Hope Sherman 9 Ks.

Records: Granville 1-7. Warrensburg 5-2.

Notes: In Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader. Granville jumped out to an early lead off of singles by Courtney Ennis, Megan Decker and a 2-run single by Raegan Swain. Warrensburg came back with a 5-run second inning. Granville added another run in the 3rd on a groundout by Allie Gonzalez, but could not make the comeback. Hope Sherman picked up the win for Warrensburg with 9 strikeouts.

GRANVILLE 8, WARRENSBURG 7

League: Tri-County Middle League softball

Warrensburg 501 01 — 7 4 0

Granville 230 3x — 8 8 0

WP — Rachel Beaver (1-0). LP — Jane Trowbridge. 2B — Hope Sherman (W) 2, Maddie Wilson (G), Raegan Swain (G) 2. 3B — Raegan Swain (G).

Warrensburg highlights: Hope Sherman 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBI, Leigha Barnaby 1-2, 2 runs, Alexis Brodie 1-3, 2 RBI, Jane Trowbridge 6 Ks.

Granville highlights: Maddie Wilson 3-3, 2B, 3 runs, 3 RBI, Raegan Swain 3-3, 3B, 2 2B, R, 3 RBI, Courtney Ennis 2-3, 2 RBI, Rachel Beaver 5 Ks.

Records: Warrensburg 5-3. Granville 2-7.

Notes: In Game 2 of a day-night doubleheader, Granville pulled ahead with three runs in the fourth inning, getting a single from Maddie Wilson, a double by Raegan Swain and a groundout by Courtney Ennis for an 8-6 lead. Warrensburg took back a run and loaded the bases in the fifth, but popped out to end the game. Granville had tied the game at 5-5 in the second on doubles by Wilson and Swain. Rachel Beaver threw a four-hitter and struck out five in her pitching debut for Granville.

HUDSON FALLS 10, CHESTERTOWN 0

League: TCML baseball

Chestertown 000 000 — 0 2 14

Hudson Falls 203 5x — 10 9 1

WP — Dom Gotte-Seymour. LP —Jennings. 2B — R. Rosick (HF).

Hudson Falls highlights: Dom Gotte Seymour 4 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 9 Ks, 3 BB, 2-3, 2 Singles, 3 Runs, 2 SB. Daniel Carpenter 2-3, 3 RBIs, 1 SB. Richard Rosick 1-3, double, 1 Run, 1 RBI. Nathan Gonyeau 1-3, single, 1 Run, 2 RBIs, 1 SB.

Chestertown highlights: Jennings 2-3, 2 singles.

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 8,

GLOVERSVILLE HUSKIES 16U 2

League: ENY Baseball League

Gloversville Huskies 000 110 0 — 0 4 3

Saratoga Stampede 102 104 x — 8 9 1

WP — Zach Scalia (6-1). LP — Oathout. 3B — Jackson Salaway (SS).

Notes: Saratoga’s Zach Scalia pitched 5 innings, allowing just 3 hits and one earned run while striking out 5 to earn the win. Ballston Spa’s Conner Garrant pitched the final 2 innings, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out 3. South Glens Falls’ Jackson Salaway lea the offense going 2-3 with a triple, and teammate Charlie Bammert and Saratoga’s Patrick Temple each went 2-4 with 2 RBI’s. Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney, and Lake George’s Brody McCabe and Luke Sheldon each had singles in the win. The Stampede improved to 23-6-1 with the win.