WARRENSBURG 4, FORT ANN 3

League: Tri-County Middle League baseball

Warrensburg;300;000;1 —;4;5;1

Fort Ann;021;000;0 —;3;3;3

WP — Daalten Demarsh (3-1). LP — Colin Jackson. 2B — Tommy Combs (Warrensburg), Ryan Blondin (Fort Ann).

Warrensburg highlights: Daalten DeMarsh 5.2 IP, 6 K's, 0 BB, 0 ER, 1 for 3 hitting, 2 Runs Scored, Tommy Combs 1 for 3, 1 Run, 1BB, Justin Rushia 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 SB.

Fort Ann highlights: Caleb Sutliff 2 for 2, 2 Runs, 1 SB, Colin Jackson 3 IP, 4 K's, 2 BB, 1 hit, 0 ER.

Records: Warrensburg 3-6. Fort Ann 4-3-1.

Notes: In a well-pitched game by both teams, Warrensburg scratched across the winning run in the top of the 7th using a walk, a hit batter and a throwing error. The win allows Warrensburg to advance to play Granville in the playoff semifinals.

ARGYLE CHAOS 13,
NORTH WARREN 1

League: TCML softball

North Warren;010;000;0 —;1;2;2

Argyle;035;500;0 —;13;13;2

WP — Paige Cormie 2-0. LP — Nicole Buckman 0-1. 2B — Gretta Schneider (Argyle Chaos), Skylar McDougall (Argyle Chaos), Maddy Eldred (Argyle Chaos). 3B — Paige Cormie (Argyle Chaos).

North Warren highlights: Ncole Buckman 1-2 Single, Hannah Armstrong 1-2 Single, Ruth Brior run scored.

Argyle Chaos highlights: Paige Cormie 2-2, Single,Triple, 2 RBI's, Gretta Schneider 1-2, double,2 RBI's, Skylar McDougall 2-2,Single,Double, 2 RBI's, Kiana Squires 1-2, 2 RBI's, Maddy Eldred 1-2,single,Double. 2 Rbi's.

Records: North Warren 0-8. Argyle Chaos 8-1.

SALEM 12, WARRENSBURG 0

League: TCML softball

Warrensburg;000;000;0 —;0;2;1

Salem;055;020;0 —;12;3;1

WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — N/A.

Records: Salem 6-2.

