WARRENSBURG 4, FORT ANN 3
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Warrensburg;300;000;1 —;4;5;1
Fort Ann;021;000;0 —;3;3;3
WP — Daalten Demarsh (3-1). LP — Colin Jackson. 2B — Tommy Combs (Warrensburg), Ryan Blondin (Fort Ann).
Warrensburg highlights: Daalten DeMarsh 5.2 IP, 6 K's, 0 BB, 0 ER, 1 for 3 hitting, 2 Runs Scored, Tommy Combs 1 for 3, 1 Run, 1BB, Justin Rushia 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 SB.
Fort Ann highlights: Caleb Sutliff 2 for 2, 2 Runs, 1 SB, Colin Jackson 3 IP, 4 K's, 2 BB, 1 hit, 0 ER.
Records: Warrensburg 3-6. Fort Ann 4-3-1.
Notes: In a well-pitched game by both teams, Warrensburg scratched across the winning run in the top of the 7th using a walk, a hit batter and a throwing error. The win allows Warrensburg to advance to play Granville in the playoff semifinals.
ARGYLE CHAOS 13,
NORTH WARREN 1
League: TCML softball
North Warren;010;000;0 —;1;2;2
Argyle;035;500;0 —;13;13;2
WP — Paige Cormie 2-0. LP — Nicole Buckman 0-1. 2B — Gretta Schneider (Argyle Chaos), Skylar McDougall (Argyle Chaos), Maddy Eldred (Argyle Chaos). 3B — Paige Cormie (Argyle Chaos).
North Warren highlights: Ncole Buckman 1-2 Single, Hannah Armstrong 1-2 Single, Ruth Brior run scored.
Argyle Chaos highlights: Paige Cormie 2-2, Single,Triple, 2 RBI's, Gretta Schneider 1-2, double,2 RBI's, Skylar McDougall 2-2,Single,Double, 2 RBI's, Kiana Squires 1-2, 2 RBI's, Maddy Eldred 1-2,single,Double. 2 Rbi's.
Records: North Warren 0-8. Argyle Chaos 8-1.
SALEM 12, WARRENSBURG 0
League: TCML softball
Warrensburg;000;000;0 —;0;2;1
Salem;055;020;0 —;12;3;1
WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — N/A.
Records: Salem 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.