Pierce Byrne struck out seven to earn the win as Warrensburg defeated Whitehall 4-1 in the Tri-County Middle League baseball championship game.

Byrne pitched five innings without allowing a run as Warrensburg won the title for the second straight year. Louis Lang pitched the final two innings to get the save.

Lang went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Cameron Allen also went 2 for 3 and drove in a run.

U17 BASEBALL

SARATOGA STAMPEDE RED 6, SCHENECTADY BLUE JAYS 18U 3: Kai Brennan allowed two hits over six innings as the Stampede (29-10) moved into the semifinals of the ENYTB Last Man Standing Tournament.

Tad D’Andrea pitched a scoreless seven to get the saves. Pat McKinley went 2 for 4 with two doubles, Josh Delnicki went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored. Patrick Temple had two RBIs and Charlie Bammert and Ronan Rowe each added RBI singles.