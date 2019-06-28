WARRENSBURG 10, NORTH WARREN 8
League: Tri-County Middle League Softball
North Warren;31;112;0 —;8
Warrensburg;012;250;0 —;10
WP — Abigail Ranous. 2B — Leigha Barnaby (Warr). 3B — Hope Sherman (Warr).
Warrensburg Highlights: Abigail Ranous 1 for 3, Hope Sherman 2 for 2, Leigha Barnaby 2 for 3.
Records: North Warren 0-2. Warrensburg 1-0-1.
Notes: Abigail Ranous entered in relief and pitched five solid innings for the win, finishing with eight strikeouts. Teagan Jarvis was solid behind the plate, throwing out three baserunners. Leigha Barnaby and Kaylee Olden were also very solid on defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.