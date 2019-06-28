{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG 10, NORTH WARREN 8

League: Tri-County Middle League Softball

North Warren;31;112;0 —;8

Warrensburg;012;250;0 —;10

WP — Abigail Ranous. 2B — Leigha Barnaby (Warr). 3B — Hope Sherman (Warr).

Warrensburg Highlights: Abigail Ranous 1 for 3, Hope Sherman 2 for 2, Leigha Barnaby 2 for 3.

Records: North Warren 0-2. Warrensburg 1-0-1.

Notes: Abigail Ranous entered in relief and pitched five solid innings for the win, finishing with eight strikeouts. Teagan Jarvis was solid behind the plate, throwing out three baserunners. Leigha Barnaby and Kaylee Olden were also very solid on defense.

