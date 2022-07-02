ROUNDUP: Warrensburg beats H-L, stays undefeated

WARRENSBURG 12, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1

League: TCML Baseball

Warrensburg (5-0);450;12— 12 8 3

Hadley Luzerne;000;10— 1 3 5

WP — Caleb Remington (2-0). LP — Shane Carleton. 2B — Caleb Remington (Warr). HR — Louis Lang (Warr).

Notes: Caleb Remington was dominant on the mound, pitching five innings of three-hit ball while striking out seven to earn the win. Offensively, Remington went 1 for 2 with a double and 2 RBIs. Louis Lang hit a home run and drove in two runs. Jace Hubert went 2 for 3.

HARTFORD 13, CORINTH 3

League: TCML Baseball

Corinth;300;000 — 3 6 4

Hartford;450;022 — 13 9 1

WP: Jace Venner (1-0). LP: G. Bardin. 2B: K. Baker (Cor).

Hartford highlights: Jace Venner: CG 6IP 6H 3ER 11Ks, 2-3, R.

Corinth highlights: G. Randall 2-3, R, K. Baker 1-3, 2B, R, RBI.

Notes: After allowing three runs in the top of the first inning, Jace Venner took control of the game, allowing no runs and only two hits over the next five innings on the way to his first win of the season. The Tanagers benefited from balanced team effort at the plate ... seven players contributed a hit and RBI in the winning effort.

HUDSON FALLS 15, CHESTERTOWN 5

League: TCML Baseball

Hudson Falls;251;421 — 15 12 3

Chestertown;110;030 — 5 2 5

WP — N. Gonyeau. LP — Matson.

Hudson Falls highlights: N. Gonyeau 4 IP, 1 Hit, 3 runs, 1K, D. Gotte-Seymour 2 IP, 1 hit, 2 runs, 3K, J. Baldwin 3-4, 3 singles, 2 runs, 1 SB, B. Smith 1-2, single, 1 walk, 2 RBIs, 1 run, 1 SB, D. Seeley 2-2, 2 singles, 1 run, 1 SB.

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 13,

CHOLCHESTER 17U 3

League: The Northen Challenge 17U tournament, Game 1

Cholchester;102;000 — 3 4 3

Sara. Stampede;722;003 — 13 8 1

WP — Nate DiNuzzo (3-1). LP — McClellan. 2B — Charlie Bammert, Jackson Salaway, Brody McCabe.

Notes — Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo pitched four innings, allowing only two earned runs while striking out 10 to earn the win. Ballston Spa’s Conber Garrant pitched two innings of no-hit ball while striking out four in relief. South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert lead the offense going 2 for 3 with a double and 4 RBIs. South Glens Falls’ Jackson Salaway went 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Lake George’s Brody McCabe had a double and an RBI. Lake George’s Luke Sheldon, Warrensburg's Caleb Remington and Warrensburg's Brady Cheney all added RBI singles.

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 13,

ADIRONDACK LIGHTNING BLACK 17U 4

League: The Northen Challenge 17U tournament, Game 2

ADK lightning;101;02— 4 4 3

Sara. Stampede;226;30— 13 11 0

WP — Zach Scalia (5-0). LP — Griffin. 2B — Charlie Bammert, Nate DiNuzzo, Brody McCabe. 3B — Nate DiNuzzo. HR — Brody McCabe, Caleb Remington.

Notes: Saratoga’s Zach Scalia improved to 5-0 on the mound, pitching three innings and allowing only two hits and one run. Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo lead the offense going 3 for 4 with a double, triple and 5 RBIs. Lake George’s Brody McCabe went 2- for 2 with a double and a home run. South Glens Falls' Charlie Bammert went 3 for 5 with a double and 2 RBIs. Warrensburg’s Caleb Remington had a two-run home run. The Stampede improved to 17-2 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0