Caleb Remington went 3 for 3 and Louis Lang went four innings to get the win as Warrensburg defeated Hartford 6-5 in the Tri-County Middle League baseball semifinals.

Warrensburg will play in the TCML championship game on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Hartford.

Lang struck out six while allowing one earned run. Remington hit a double and a triple and drove in three runs. Andy Morehouse added two RBIs.

TCML SOFTBALL

FORT ANN 7, ARGYLE 4: Emma Blondin struck out 10 as part of a five-hitter as Fort Ann advanced to the softball final.

Fort Ann will visit Warrensburg on Thursday at 6 p.m. to play for the TCML crown.

Blondin hit a two-run triple in the first inning and Brooke Van Ness doubled home a run in the second. Argyle tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the fourth, but Kayleigh Hardy's RBI ground out in the bottom of the inning put Fort Ann back on top. Baylee Wright had two RBIs for Fort Ann.

Brooke Austin had two RBIs for Argyle. Maddy Eldred recorded two hits in three at bats.

17U BASEBALL

STAMPEDE RED 18, WATERFORD 3: The Saratoga Stampede (27-9) had six doubles among their 15 hits in a win over Waterford.

Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney struck out four in three innings to get the win. Spa Catholic's Ronan Rowe pitched two scoreless innings while striking out four and Saratoga’s Tad D’Andrea finished with two shutout innings. Saratoga’s Patrick Temple went 3 for 5 with two doubles.

Ryan Reagan went 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Kai Brennan had a double and a single and Lake George’s Brody McCabe went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.