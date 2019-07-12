GLENS FALLS TITANS 9,
CHATHAM 7
League: Hudson Mohawk Travel Softball 17u
G.F. Titans;000;311;4 —;9;10;1
Chatham;510;100;0 —;7;8;1
WP — Rachael Beth Mannix. LP — N/A. 2B — Jaiden Mali (GF), Cassi Laake (GF). 3B — Jodi Bartlett (GF), Rylie Liebig (GF).
Glens Falls Titans highlights: Gabby Barton 3 for 4 2 RBI Rylie Liebig 2 For 4 3B 2 RBI, Jodi Bartlett 1 For 4 3B 2 RBI .
Records: Glens Falls Titans 2-0. Chatham 1-1.
Notes: The Titans rallied in the top of the 7th with 2 outs, starting with singles by Rachael Beth Mannix and Rylie Leibig. Jodi Bartlett hit a game-tying 2-RBI triple. Jaiden Mali hit an RBI double to take the lead, followed by an RBI single by Gabby Barton to cap of a four-run rally.
