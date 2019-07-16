SUMMER SPORTS
GLENS FALLS TITANS 14,
HALFMOON LIGHTNING 2
League: Hudson Mohawk 17U
Titans 224 600 0 — 14 13 1
Lightning 020 000 0 — 2 1 2
WP — Smith. LP — Rylie Leibig (2-0). 2B — Jodi Bartlett (Light) 2.
Halfmoon Lightning highlights: Rachael Beth Mannix 2-2, 1 RBI, Rylie Leibig 2-2, 7 strikeouts, 3 RBIs, Jodi Bartlet 2-3, 4 RBIs, Gabby Barton 2-2, 1 RBI, Cassi Laake 2 RBIs, Emma Lashway 1-1, 2 RBIs.
Records: Glens Falls Titans 1-4. Halfmoon Lightning 3-0.
Notes: The highlight of the Titans’ defense was Jeanne Richards’ diving catch in center field to end the top of the fourth.
ARGYLE 6, HARTFORD 3
League: Tri County Middle League softball
Argyle 011 201 1 — 6 9 1
Hartford 000 003 0 — 3 8 3
WP — Lilly Kingsley. LP — Gabby McFarren.
Argyle highlights: Libby Prevost 1 for 2, 2 runs scored, Paige Cormie 1 for 2, 2 runs scored, Kiona Squires 1 for 1, 1 RBI.
Hartford highlights: Dezi Sumner 2 for 3, Ava Nadeau 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Emma Breault 2 for 3.
Records: Hartford 5-3.
FORT ANN 6, CORINTH 6
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Fort Ann 100 203 x — 6 5 0
Corinth 020 400 0 — 6 9 0
WP — R Blondin. LP — Josh Colson. 2B — Caleb Blondin (FA), Zach Guilder (Cor), Peter Winslow (Cor).
Fort Ann highlights: Brown 2-3, 2 RBIs, Jackson 2-2, 2 runs, Brown 2 IP, 2 hits, 0 ER.
Corinth highlights: Peter Winslow 2-3, 2 RBIs, Zach Guilder 1-1, 2 run, double, 2 BB, Will Hollenbeck 2 BB.
Records: Fort Ann 4-2-1. Corinth 3-3-1.
Notes: Joe Tangora has five putouts at shortstop and pitched two innings allowing a hit and two runs. He also added two hits at the plate. Fort Ann scored three runs and held Corinth off in the bottom of the sixth to secure a tie.
WARRENSBURG AFTERSHOCK 22,
NORTH WARREN 13
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Aftershock 000 000 0 — 22 16
Worth Warren 105 520 0 — 13 5
WP — Kaylee Olden. 2B — Maddie Monahan (Warr) 3, Serenty Wood (Warr), Hannah Armstrong (NW). 3B — Kaylee Olden (Warr).
Warrensburg highlights: Kaylee Olden 5 for 6, 8 RBIs, Maddie Monahan 5 for 6 5 RBIs, Serenty Wood 4 for 6, Alexis Broide 1 for 2.
North Warren highlights: Kaitlyn Stonitsch 2 for 3.
Records: Warrensburg 3-4-1.
Notes: Kaylee Olden pitched well to get the win. Teagan Jarvis was solid behind the plate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.