{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMER SPORTS

GLENS FALLS TITANS 14,

HALFMOON LIGHTNING 2

League: Hudson Mohawk 17U

Titans 224 600 0 — 14 13 1

Lightning 020 000 0 — 2 1 2

WP — Smith. LP — Rylie Leibig (2-0). 2B — Jodi Bartlett (Light) 2.

Halfmoon Lightning highlights: Rachael Beth Mannix 2-2, 1 RBI, Rylie Leibig 2-2, 7 strikeouts, 3 RBIs, Jodi Bartlet 2-3, 4 RBIs, Gabby Barton 2-2, 1 RBI, Cassi Laake 2 RBIs, Emma Lashway 1-1, 2 RBIs.

Records: Glens Falls Titans 1-4. Halfmoon Lightning 3-0.

Notes: The highlight of the Titans’ defense was Jeanne Richards’ diving catch in center field to end the top of the fourth.

ARGYLE 6, HARTFORD 3

League: Tri County Middle League softball

Argyle 011 201 1 — 6 9 1

Hartford 000 003 0 — 3 8 3

WP — Lilly Kingsley. LP — Gabby McFarren.

Argyle highlights: Libby Prevost 1 for 2, 2 runs scored, Paige Cormie 1 for 2, 2 runs scored, Kiona Squires 1 for 1, 1 RBI.

Hartford highlights: Dezi Sumner 2 for 3, Ava Nadeau 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Emma Breault 2 for 3.

Records: Hartford 5-3.

FORT ANN 6, CORINTH 6

League: Tri-County Middle League baseball

Fort Ann 100 203 x — 6 5 0

Corinth 020 400 0 — 6 9 0

WP — R Blondin. LP — Josh Colson. 2B — Caleb Blondin (FA), Zach Guilder (Cor), Peter Winslow (Cor).

Fort Ann highlights: Brown 2-3, 2 RBIs, Jackson 2-2, 2 runs, Brown 2 IP, 2 hits, 0 ER.

Corinth highlights: Peter Winslow 2-3, 2 RBIs, Zach Guilder 1-1, 2 run, double, 2 BB, Will Hollenbeck 2 BB.

Records: Fort Ann 4-2-1. Corinth 3-3-1.

Notes: Joe Tangora has five putouts at shortstop and pitched two innings allowing a hit and two runs. He also added two hits at the plate. Fort Ann scored three runs and held Corinth off in the bottom of the sixth to secure a tie.

WARRENSBURG AFTERSHOCK 22,

NORTH WARREN 13

League: Tri-County Middle League softball

Aftershock 000 000 0 — 22 16

Worth Warren 105 520 0 — 13 5

WP — Kaylee Olden. 2B — Maddie Monahan (Warr) 3, Serenty Wood (Warr), Hannah Armstrong (NW). 3B — Kaylee Olden (Warr).

Warrensburg highlights: Kaylee Olden 5 for 6, 8 RBIs, Maddie Monahan 5 for 6 5 RBIs, Serenty Wood 4 for 6, Alexis Broide 1 for 2.

North Warren highlights: Kaitlyn Stonitsch 2 for 3.

Records: Warrensburg 3-4-1.

Notes: Kaylee Olden pitched well to get the win. Teagan Jarvis was solid behind the plate.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments