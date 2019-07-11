TICONDEROGA 22, NORTH WARREN 7
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Ticonderoga 014 142 (10) — 22 22 1
North Warren 203 002 0 — 7 7 0
WP — Andrea Paige (1-2). LP — Emma Phelps. 2B — Stevie Montville (Ti) 2, Lorelei Leerkes (Ti), Jade Frasier (Ti) 2, Erin O’Neill (Ti), Emma Phelps (NW). 3B — Andrea Paige (Ti).
Ticonderoga highlights: Erin O’Neill 4-4, 2B, 2 R, 5 RBIs, Stevie Montville 2-5, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs, Jade Frasier 3-5, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBIs, Andrea Paige 3-5, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBIs, Jennifer O’Neill 4-5, 4 H, 4 R, RBI.
North Warren highlights: Emma Phelps 1-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI, Lauren Monroe 1-4, 2 RBIs.
Records: Ticonderoga 1-3. North Warren 0-6.
Notes: The Sentinels capitalized on 22 runs on 22 hits. The O’Neill sisters (Jennifer and Erin) combined for eight hits and six runs while Andrea Paige had a triple and Jade Frasier had two doubles. Andrea Paige went the distance in the circle for Ticonderoga, allowing seven runs on seven hits and seven strikeouts. For North Warren, the duo of Nicole Buckman and Ruth Brior held their own on the field with amazing plays on defense.
SALEM 8, WARRENSBURG 6
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Salem 241 001 — 8 9 5
Warrensburg 004 10 — 6 3 1
WP — Blake Baylor. LP — Tommy Combs. 2B — Lucas Martindale (Sal), Tristen Hitchcock (Warr). 3B — Nate Twitchell (Sal). HR — Blake Baylor (Sal).
Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 2 for 3, HR, RBI, run scored, Chase losee 1 for 4, 2 runs scored, Nate Twitchell 2 for 4, 3B, run scored.
Warrensburg highlights: Dante Corrivean 1 for 3, 2 runs scored, Tristen Hitchcock 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBIs, run scored.
Records: Salem 7-0. Warrensburg 1-6.
Notes: Salem pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts. While Salem hitters combine for nine hits and hit for the cycle as a team with a first-inning home run by Blake Baylor, sixth-inning triple by Nate Twitchell, fourth-inning double by Lucas Martindale and singles from other teammates. Warrensburg pitchers combined for five strikeouts. Warrensburg rallied in the fourth inning pushing four runs across the plate.
