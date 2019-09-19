SUNY ADIRONDACK 3, WORD OF LIFE 0
(at Word of Life)
Set scores — 25-16, 25-9, 25-16.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 8 kills. Alysia Kane: 8 kills. Megan Friske: 11 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 6 digs. Raeann Bombard: 21 assists.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 3-0, 5-3. Word Of Life Bible Institute: 0-0, 0-1.
Comments: SUNY Adirondack Timberwolves swept Word of Life Bible Institute Huskies. Timberwolves controlled the pace of the match by rotating in all the players on the roster. Timberwolves totaled 20 serve aces in the match: Jana Depalo 4, Karley Hertzner 3, Morgan Bellanger 3, Alysia Kane 3, Megan Friske 2, Emily Vetere 1, and Raeann Bombard 1. The T’wolves will participate in a pod tournament in Saranac Lake to play against Eric CC, Niagara CC, and Jamestown CC on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
SUNY ADIRONDACK 3, MOHAWK VALLEY CC 1
(at Glens Falls High School)
Set scores — 25-23, 23-25, 25-10, 25-16.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 12 kills. Karley Hertzner: 11 kills. Megan Friske: 12 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 12 digs. Raeann Bombard: 37 assists.
Records — SUNY Adirondack: 3-0, 4-3. Mohawk Valley CC: 1-2, 2-6.
Comments: The Timberwolves readjusted their offense and defense system to face challenge from a strong conference strong opponent, Mohawk Valley CC. The highlight of the game is frosh Alysia Kane’s outstanding performance. Kane lead the team in three categories: aces, digs and blocks—Kane recorded12 aces (out of the teams 22 aces), 14 digs, 6 blocks and 7 kills. First-year player Emily Vetere also contributed 8 kills and 2 aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.