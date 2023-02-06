Johnsburg-Minerva held Willsboro to 15 points in the second half on the way to a 47-37 boys basketball victory on Monday.

James Fish led J-M (2-5 league, 3-15 overall) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Rodney Wolfe had 19 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and seven blocks. It was Wolfe's first triple-double of the season.

Avery Lee led Willsboro with a 20-point effort.

TAMARAC 92, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 25: James Blake scored 19 points to lead four players in double digits as the Bengals (12-0 in the Wasaren League) rolled to victory.

BOYS HOCKEY

BETHLEHEM 4, QUEENSBURY 3: Tyler Bitely scored twice as Bethlehem posted a narrow win in a battle of two of the Capital District High School Hockey League's better teams on Saturday.

Tanner Fearman, Keegan Lozier and Julien Shafer scored for the Spartans, who are 9-2 in the CDHSHL, 12-4 overall. Bethlehem is now tied Queensbury for third place in the CDHSHL, behind the Adirondack Rivermen and Shenedehowa.