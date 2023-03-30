Stillwater scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on the way to a 13-3 non-league softball win over Queensbury on Thursday.

Sofia Perniciaro went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Warriors. Ryan Allen drove in two runs and Lindsey Pepe went 2 for 3 for Queensbury.

BOYS LACROSSE

SOUTH HIGH 19, JOHNSTOWN 4: Hudson DeLisle recorded six goals and four assists as the Bulldogs won their season-opener on Tuesday. Jack Walter (five goals, one assist), Peyton Viger (four goals, five assists) and Trey Mallette (three goals, one assist) also had big games. Brady Dennis made seven saves in goal and Mallette won 18 faceoffs for South High, which was ahead 14-0 at halftime.

JOHNSTOWN 13, HUDSON FALLS 3: Matt Wheelis scored six goals as the Bills beat the Tigers in a Foothills game on Thursday. PJ Suprenant made 25 saves in goal and Dalton Hogan, Reid Horrigan and Lucas Clawson scored goals for the Tigers.

GIRLS LACROSSE GREENWICH 9, JOHNSTOWN 8 (2OT): Molly Abate’s overtime goal lifted the Witched to road victory over Johnstown on Wednesday. MacKenzie Dixson and Maeve Kelleher each scored three times and Abate had two goals for Greenwich. Molly Sweeny scored five times for Johnstown.

COHOES 9, GREENWICH 8: Molly Abate had a hat trick in the Witches’ Tuesday loss to Cohoes. MacKenzie Dixson and McKenna Lyndaker scored twice.