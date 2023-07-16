The Saratoga Stampede Red 17U baseball team won three games at the Lake Placid Summer Showcase over the weekend.

The Stampede Red scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to beat the Stampede Blue, 9-4. Patrick Temple pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win and drove in three runs. Charlie Bammert hit a triple.

The Stampede defeated the Horseheads Pioneers 19U team 7-2. Louis Betit pitched a complete-game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Brody McCabe went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

The Stampede also beat the Montreal Baseball Academy 19U team 3-1. Josh Delnicki's RBI double scored Temple and Betit followed with an RBI single in the seventh inning. Tad D’Andrea pitched four innings of two-hit relief. Ryan Reagan went 3 for 3 with a triple.

WARRENSBURG 10, NORTH WARREN 3: Jace Hubert allowed two earned runs over five innings and struck out seven in a Tri-County Middle League victory.

Louis Lang pitched two scoreless innings of relief allowing while striking out five. Pierce Byrne went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Caleb Remington went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Louis Lang scored three runs.