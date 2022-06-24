ROUNDUP: Stampede posts another win

Notes: Lake George’s Luke Sheldon pitched 6 innings of two-hit ball while striking out eight to earn the win. Ballston Spa’s Connor Garrant pitched a 1-2-3 final frame to finish the game. Warrensburg’s Caleb Remington went 1-2 with a double and a run, Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney, Ballston Spa’s Chase Santoro and South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert all added singles in the win. Both teams played error-free defense. The stampede improved to 12-2 with the win.

Notes: Hartford opened the game by scoring 11 runs in the top of the first and cruised the rest of the way behind a strong performance on the mound by Joe Allen who threw a complete game, scattering 6 hits in five innings and solid performances at the plate by Landon Cook (3-3, 4 RBIs), Kile Whitney (2-2, 2B and 3 RBIs), Braden Whitney (2-3, 4 Runs and 3 RBIs), and Spencer Fehl (2-3, 3 RBIs). Salem was led by Stephen Yakebec (2-2 with 2 2B and an RBI) and Brayton Cary (3-3, solo HR).