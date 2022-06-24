ROUNDUP: Stampede posts another win

The Saratoga Stampede Blue team held Moriah to two hits in a 6-1 victory recently.
SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 6, MORIAH VIKINGS 16U 1
League: ENYTBL
Moriah Vikings 001 000 0 — 1 2 0
Saratoga Stampede 401 010 x —6 4 0
WP — Luke Sheldon (1-0) . LP — Kadin Sargent. 2B — Caleb Remington.
Notes: Lake George’s Luke Sheldon pitched 6 innings of two-hit ball while striking out eight to earn the win. Ballston Spa’s Connor Garrant pitched a 1-2-3 final frame to finish the game. Warrensburg’s Caleb Remington went 1-2 with a double and a run, Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney, Ballston Spa’s Chase Santoro and South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert all added singles in the win. Both teams played error-free defense. The stampede improved to 12-2 with the win.
People are also reading…
HARTFORD 19, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 4
League: TCML Baseball
Hartford (11)40 13 — 19 10 2
Salem/Cambridge 201 01x — 4 6 2
WP: Drayk LP: Joe Allen (1-0).
Salem: Stephen Yakebec 2-2, 2 Doubles, RBI, Brayton Cary 3-3, Solo HR, RBI
Hartford: Joe Allen: CG, 6 Hits, 3 Ks, Landon Cook: 3-3 4 RBIs, Kile Whitney: 2-2, Double, 3 RBIs, Braden Whitney: 2-3, 4 Runs, 3 RBIs, Spencer Fehl: 2-3, 3 RBIs.
Notes: Hartford opened the game by scoring 11 runs in the top of the first and cruised the rest of the way behind a strong performance on the mound by Joe Allen who threw a complete game, scattering 6 hits in five innings and solid performances at the plate by Landon Cook (3-3, 4 RBIs), Kile Whitney (2-2, 2B and 3 RBIs), Braden Whitney (2-3, 4 Runs and 3 RBIs), and Spencer Fehl (2-3, 3 RBIs). Salem was led by Stephen Yakebec (2-2 with 2 2B and an RBI) and Brayton Cary (3-3, solo HR).
CORINTH 10 , ARGYLE 0
League: TCML
Argyle 000 00x x — 0 2 0
Corinth 460 0xx x — 10 10 0
WP — D. Graham LP — W. Humiston
Corinth highlights: Sam Tangora went 3-3 with 4 RBIs.