ROUNDUP: Stampede play in Virginia showcase

The Saratoga Stampede Blue team went 1-1-1 at a tournament in Virginia.

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 5,

CONNECTICUT LSEVENS 5

League: War at Williamsburg Virginia Showcase Tournament

Connecticut;100;000;4— 5 4 3

Stampede;400;010;0— 5 6 5

2B—Luke Sheldon, Charlie Bammert.

Notes: Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo was dominant on the mound pitching 6 1/3 innings allowing only four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven. South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert went 2-5 with a double and an RBI. Lake George’s Luke Sheldon went 1-3 with a double and an RBI.

VIRGINIA IGNITE CADETS 4,

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 2

League: War at Williamsburg Virginia Showcase Tournament

Ignite Cadets;100;300;0— 4 5 0

Stampede;100;010;0— 2 3 2

WP — Sam Parker. LP —Zach Scalia (5-1).

Notes: Saratoga’s Zach Scalia pitched four innings allowing three earned runs. Lake George’s Luke Sheldon was great in relief throwing three innings of one-hit ball allowing no runs while striking out five. South Glens Falls' Charlie Bammert went 2-4. Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo added an RBI single.

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 6,

MASS. MINITEMEN 16U 5

League: War at Williamsburg Virginia Showcase Tournament

Mass. Minutemen;100;000;4— 5 2 3

Stampede;300;000;3— 6 7 4

WP —Luke Sheldon (4-0). LP — Jaden Flaherty. 2B—Patrick Temple, Brody McCabe 3B—Nate DiNuzzo.

Notes: After giving up the lead in the top of the 7th, the Stampede stormed back to score three runs in the bottom of the 7th to earn the walk-off win. Charlie Bammert started the inning with a walk, Nate DiNuzzo followed with a RBI triple, Lake George’s Brody McCabe followed with an RBI double and Warrensburg’s Caleb Remington scored McCabe with a sac fly. Ballston Spa’s Conner Garrant threw six innings allowing 3 earned runs with 4 strikeouts. Patrick Temple added a two-run double. Luke Sheldon earned the win in relief. Stampede improved to 20-3-1 on the season.

HUDSON FALLS 17, FORT ANN 0

League: Tri County Middle League

Hudson Falls;375;20 — 17 13 1

Fort Ann;000;00 — 0 2 3

WP — N. Gonyeau. LP —A. Stowhes 3B – R. Rosick.

Hudson Falls highlights: N. Gonyeau – 5 IP, 2 Hits, 0 runs, 8K, 1 Walk, R. Rosick – 1-3, Triple, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs, 2 SB, D. Carpenter – 1-3, Single, 1 Run, 3 RBIs, 1 SB, D. Gotte-Seymour – 3-4, 3 Singles, 3 Runs, 2 SB, K. Johnson – 3-3, 3 Singles, 3 Runs, 3 RBIs, 2 SB, M. Moskal – 2-2, 2 Singles, 2 Walks, 2 Runs, 1 SB

WARRENSBURG 7, HARTFORD 0

League: TCML Baseball

Warrensburg ;211;021,x—7 4 0

Hartford;000;000;0—0 1 4

WP — Pierce Byrne (2-0). LP— Joe Allen. 2B—Brayton Edwards. HR — Pierce Byrne.

Notes: Pierce Byrne took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. He finished the game with a complete game one-hitter while striking out 14. Offensively he went 2 for 3 with a home run. Brayton Edwards added a double and a run in the win for the Burgers. Joe Allen had the lone hit for Hartford. The Burgers improved to 6-0.