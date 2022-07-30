ROUNDUP: Stampede make semifinals

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 11,
LANSINGBURGH ROYALS 16U 1
League: Last Man Standing Tournament
Lansingburgh;100;000;0— 1 4 1
Stampede Blue;204;203;x — 12 11 1
WP — Connor Garrant (5-2). LP — Ross. 2B — Nate DiNuzzo, Taven Blair.
Notes: Ballston Spa’s Connor Garrant was dominant on the mound, throwing a complete game allowing only four hits and one earned run while striking out seven. Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo went 2 for 2 with an RBI double. Warrensburg’s Caleb Remington went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and South Glens Falls' Jackson Salway went 2 for 3 with three runs. South Glens Falls’ Taven Blair added a two-run double. With the win the Stampede (26-7-1) advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.
SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 5,
CAP CITY KINGS 16U 3
League: Last Man Standing Tournament
Cal City Kings;010;101;0— 3 4 2
Stampede;201;200;x — 5 5 2
WP — Brady Cheney (7-1). LP —Sparks. 2B — Brody McCabe, Jackson Salaway, Patrick Temple. 3B — Nate DiNuzzo.
Notes: Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney improved to 7-1 on the mound, pitching six innings, scattering four hits, allowing one earned run while striking out five. Ballston Spa’s Connor Garrant earned the save, throwing a 1-2-3 seventh inning while striking out two. Offensively, Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo went 1 for 2 with an RBI triple, South Glens Falls’ Jackson Salaway, Lake George’s Brody McCabe and Saratoga’s Patrick Temple all added doubles.