ROUNDUP: Stampede make semifinals

Notes: Ballston Spa’s Connor Garrant was dominant on the mound, throwing a complete game allowing only four hits and one earned run while striking out seven. Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo went 2 for 2 with an RBI double. Warrensburg’s Caleb Remington went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and South Glens Falls' Jackson Salway went 2 for 3 with three runs. South Glens Falls’ Taven Blair added a two-run double. With the win the Stampede (26-7-1) advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.