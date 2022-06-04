ROUNDUP: Stampede Blue teams post wins

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 7,

CLIFTON PARK GATORS 17U 5

Notes: Ballston Spa's Connor Garrant was dominant on the mound, going the distance allowing three earned runs and striking out 13 to earn the win. South Glens Falls' Taven Blair had a big two-run single to lead the Stampede offense. Lake George's Luke Sheldon and Connor Garrant also added singles. The Stampede utilized great base running and productive at bats to plate seven runs and move to 4-0 on the season.