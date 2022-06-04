ROUNDUP: Stampede Blue teams post wins

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 7,
CLIFTON PARK GATORS 17U 5
Clifton Park;200;001;2 —;5;9;2
Stampede Blue;021;013;x —;7;3;2
WP — Connor Garrant (2-0). LP — Mike Paradise. 2B — Hall (CP), Pazienza (CP).
Clifton Park Gators 17U highlights: Hall 2-3, 2B, 2 Rs, Conroy 2-3, R.
Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U highlights: Connor Garrant 7IP, 3 ER, 13 Ks hitting 1-1 R, Taven Blair 1-2, 2 RBIs, Luke Sheldon 1-3, R.
Records: Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U 4-0, 4-0.
Notes: Ballston Spa's Connor Garrant was dominant on the mound, going the distance allowing three earned runs and striking out 13 to earn the win. South Glens Falls' Taven Blair had a big two-run single to lead the Stampede offense. Lake George's Luke Sheldon and Connor Garrant also added singles. The Stampede utilized great base running and productive at bats to plate seven runs and move to 4-0 on the season.
SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 9,
NE HURRICANES 17U 0
NE Hurricanes;000;000;0 —;0;5;4
Stampede Blue;211;401;x —;9;10;1
WP — Nate DiNuzzo (1-0). LP — Connor Rogers. 2B — Joe LaPan (NE), Charlie Bammert (Sara), Nate DiNuzzo (Sara), Patrick Temple (Sara), Luke Sheldon (Sara).
NE Hurricanes 17u highlights: Joe LaPan 1-3, 2B, Connor Rogers 1-3, Michael Sullivan 1-3, Xavier Schwab 1-3.
Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U highlights: Nate DiNuzzo 6 IP, 0 Rs, 5 Hs, 7 Ks Hitting 1-4, 2B, 2 Rs, Patrick Temple 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R, Charlie Bammert 1-3, 2B, R, Luke Sheldon 1-2, 2B, R, Brady Cheney 1 IP, 0 Hs, 2 Ks Hitting 1-3, R.
Records: Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U 3-0, 3-0.
Notes: Ballston Spa's Nate DiNuzzo pitched 6 innings of shutout ball while striking out seven to earn the win. Warrensburg's Brady Cheney pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning while striking out two. Saratoga's Patrick Temple lead the offense going 3-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. South Glens Falls' Charlie Bammert, Lake George's Luke Sheldon, and Nate DiNuzzo all added doubles to lead the Stampede offense.