ROUNDUP: Spartans, Bulldogs post Foothills wins

Aislynn Dixon scored a career-high 23 points as the Queensbury Spartans beat Hudson Falls 45-37 on Thursday and evened their Foothills Council girls basketball record at 1-1.

Dyllan Ray added 11 points and six rebounds. Liz Rowley and Sedona Jones each recorded eight rebounds. Kayla Zehr had five assists.

Up by one point at halftime, Queensbury outscored Hudson Falls 10-3 in the third quarter.

Hudson Falls was led by Seneca Williamson (nine points), Lily Lanphear (nine) and Mya Nolan (eight).

SOUTH HIGH 54, SCOTIA 28: Kate McDonough scored 22 points as the Bulldogs rolled to their second win in two Foothills games.

Jordan Wolfe, Alivia Killian and Mary Fitzsimmons each contributed six points as South High used a balanced attack. The Bulldogs put the game away with a 16-3 third quarter.

SCHUYLERVILLE 46, GLENS FALLS 34: Macey Koval finished with 14 points and the Black Horses pulled away with a 12-6 third quarter to defeat the Red and Black.

Lauren King had nine points and Keira Rogan added seven points.

WHITEHALL 68, FORT ANN 22: Samantha Howland finished with a game-high 20 points as the Railroaders beat the Cardinals.

After a close opening eight minutes, Whitehall pulled away with a 23-6 second quarter. Madison Gould scored 18 for the Railroaders and Blake Bird added 17.

Brooke Wright led Fort Ann with eight points.

WARRENSBURG 63, ARGYLE-FORT EDWARD 19: Hope Sherman led four players in double figures with 18 points in the Burghers’ third win in four days.

Sherman also had 17 rebounds. Elli York finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Kara Bacon (13 points) and Kailey Bacon (10 points) also scored in double figures. Karla Sherman recorded 14 rebounds and six assists.

For Argyle, Carrie Humiston had 10 points and Raegan Humiston added nine points.

GREENWICH 84, EMMA WILLARD 31: Norah Niesz had a 23-point game, Brooke Kuzmich netted 21 points and Grace Autiello finished with 17 as the Witches defeated Emma Willard. Adrianna Rojas added eight points.

Autiello had six assists. Kuzmich had seven steals and five assists.

WELLS 34, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 12: Jocelyn Welch scored 12 points and Korrine Bly added eight as Wells defeated J-M.

Eloise Noel was top scorer for Johnsburg-Minerva with five points.

ICE HOCKEY

QUEENSBURY 4, SHENENDEHOWA 2: Ethan Kelsey and Mack Ryan scored third-period goals as the Spartans beat Shen in a Capital District High School Hockey League game on Wednesday night.

Ollie Coughlan and Tanner Fearman scored earlier goals for QHS. For Coughlan, it was his first varsity goal. Jacob Fanciullo made 26 saves in goal for Queensbury.

Queensbury next plays against Ogdensburg Free Academy and Salmon River on Saturday and Sunday in Salmon River.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WHITEHALL 44, FORT ANN 33: Tristan Foote hit two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Railroaders beat Fort Ann.

Latrell Evans recorded 16 points and 5 blocked shots for Whitehall. Tristan Foote added 10 points.

Fort Ann was led by Callon Suttliff (eight points).

CORINTH 55, SALEM 30: Alex Wiseman and Zach Guilder each scored 14 points as the Tomahawks posted their first win of the season on Wednesday.

Kaden Wright scored 13 points and Braydon Stone added six for Corinth (1-3), which took a 17-5 lead in the first quarter. For Salem (0-5), Stephen Yakubec scored nine points and

Patrick Stone contributed eight points.