ROUNDUP: Spartans beat Saratoga in Teddy Bear toss game

GLENS FALLS — Tanner Fearman and Tyler Dufour both scored two goals as Queensbury beat Saratoga 5-4 on Friday in its Teddy Bear Toss game at the Glens Falls Recreation Center.

Mack Ryan also scored for Queensbury. Fearman and Oli Coughlan each had two assists. Jacob Fanciullo made 24 saves in the winning effort.

The Teddy Bear Toss brought 112 bears, 13 toys and $65 for the benefit of the Prospect School.

Queensbury next plays Shenendehowa on Wednesday at the Rec Center (7:30 p.m.).

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORTH WARREN 58, LAKE GEORGE 48: Sean Evans finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block and the Cougars pulled ahead with a 17-9 third quarter in Friday's victory over Lake George.

Semaj Cuyler contributed 13 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals. Angelo Willette had nine rebounds, Derrick Tyrell had six points and seven rebounds and Elijah Horge recorded six points and five rebounds.

The Cougars improved to 2-0 in the Adirondack League and 3-1 overall.

For Lake George (1-1, 1-1), Jack Welch scored 17 points, Luke Sheldon had 14 and Angelo Bergman had six points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TAMARAC 61, WATERFORD 24: Abbie Yetto scored 16 points and Myanna Faraj added 12 as the Bengals defeated Waterford on Friday.

Maddy Atwood led Waterford with a 13-point effort.