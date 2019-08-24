{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5,

STILLWATER 0

(at Saratoga State Park)

No. 1 — Jack Costantino (SCC) def. Joey Pickett, 5&3

No. 2 — Will Fizer (SCC) def. Matt Berkery, 5&4

No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (SCC) by forfeit

No. 4 — Ronan Loftus-graney (SCC) by forfeit

No. 5 — Ryan Mccarroll (SCC) by forfeit

Medalist: Dylan Mulholland (SCC) 48.

Records: Saratoga Catholic: 1-1, Stillwater: 0-2.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3 1/2,

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1 1/2

(at Battenkill Cc)

No. 1 — Nolan Rafferty (HV) def. Jack Costantino, 3&1

No. 2 — Will Fizer (SCC) def. Brandon Watkins, 2&1

No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (SCC) tied Oliver Eckler

No. 4 — Mitchell Jones (HV) def. Ronan Loftus-graney, 4&3

No. 5 — Nick Marpe (HV) def. Ryan Mccarroll, 2&1

Medalist: Dylan Mulholland (SCC) 47.

Records: Hoosic Valley: 1-0, Saratoga Catholic: 0-1.

TAMARAC 4, MECHANICVILLE 1

(at Mechanicville Golf Course)

No. 1 — Will Ashley (Tam) def. Anthony Fiacco, 2&1

No. 2 — Michael Jacques (Tam) def. Zach Hartz, 3&2

No. 3 — Zach Krill (Tam) def. Joey Manzer, 4&3

No. 4 — Colby Phelps (Tam) def. Andrew Sgambati, 4&2

No. 5 — Jack Salvadore (Mech) def. Nate Krill, 2&1

Medalist: Will Ashley (Tam) 41.

Records: Tamarac: 1-1; Mechanicville: 1-1.

