SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5,
STILLWATER 0
(at Saratoga State Park)
No. 1 — Jack Costantino (SCC) def. Joey Pickett, 5&3
No. 2 — Will Fizer (SCC) def. Matt Berkery, 5&4
No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (SCC) by forfeit
No. 4 — Ronan Loftus-graney (SCC) by forfeit
No. 5 — Ryan Mccarroll (SCC) by forfeit
Medalist: Dylan Mulholland (SCC) 48.
Records: Saratoga Catholic: 1-1, Stillwater: 0-2.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3 1/2,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1 1/2
(at Battenkill Cc)
No. 1 — Nolan Rafferty (HV) def. Jack Costantino, 3&1
No. 2 — Will Fizer (SCC) def. Brandon Watkins, 2&1
No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (SCC) tied Oliver Eckler
No. 4 — Mitchell Jones (HV) def. Ronan Loftus-graney, 4&3
No. 5 — Nick Marpe (HV) def. Ryan Mccarroll, 2&1
Medalist: Dylan Mulholland (SCC) 47.
Records: Hoosic Valley: 1-0, Saratoga Catholic: 0-1.
TAMARAC 4, MECHANICVILLE 1
(at Mechanicville Golf Course)
No. 1 — Will Ashley (Tam) def. Anthony Fiacco, 2&1
No. 2 — Michael Jacques (Tam) def. Zach Hartz, 3&2
No. 3 — Zach Krill (Tam) def. Joey Manzer, 4&3
No. 4 — Colby Phelps (Tam) def. Andrew Sgambati, 4&2
No. 5 — Jack Salvadore (Mech) def. Nate Krill, 2&1
Medalist: Will Ashley (Tam) 41.
Records: Tamarac: 1-1; Mechanicville: 1-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.