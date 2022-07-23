ROUNDUP: Saratoga Stampede Blue rally past Gloversville

Notes: Down 12-6 entering the seventh inning, the Saratoga Stampede scored nine runs to pull out a 15-12 comeback victory. With two outs in the top of the seventh, South Glens Falls' Jackson Salaway hit a 2-run single to tie the score 12-12. Warrensburg's Caleb Remington followed up with a 2-run double to give the Stampede the lead. Saratoga's Patrick Temple had taken the mound in the fourth down 12-5 and pitched four scoreless innings while striking out four to earn the win. Offensively, Remington was 2-4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs, Ballston Spa's Nate DiNuzzo was 2-3 with an RBI, Salaway was 2-4 with 3 RBIs and Temple was 2-4 with a double.