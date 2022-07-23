ROUNDUP: Saratoga Stampede Blue rally past Gloversville

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 15,
GLOVERSVILLE HUSKIES 16U 12
League: ENY Travel Baseball League
Saratoga Stampede;201;210;9 —;15;10;2
Gloversville Huskies ;1(10)1;000;0 —;12;5;0
WP — Patrick Temple (1-0). LP — Robarge. 2B — Caleb Remington 2 (SS), Patrick Temple (SS).
Notes: Down 12-6 entering the seventh inning, the Saratoga Stampede scored nine runs to pull out a 15-12 comeback victory. With two outs in the top of the seventh, South Glens Falls' Jackson Salaway hit a 2-run single to tie the score 12-12. Warrensburg's Caleb Remington followed up with a 2-run double to give the Stampede the lead. Saratoga's Patrick Temple had taken the mound in the fourth down 12-5 and pitched four scoreless innings while striking out four to earn the win. Offensively, Remington was 2-4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs, Ballston Spa's Nate DiNuzzo was 2-3 with an RBI, Salaway was 2-4 with 3 RBIs and Temple was 2-4 with a double.
Records: Saratoga Stampede Blue 24-6-1.
WARRENSBURG 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Warrensburg;100;030,0 —;4;6;1
H-L;001;000;0 —;1;1;1
WP — Pierce Byrne (3-0). LP — Deuel. 2B— Jace Hubert (W).
Notes: Pierce Byrne was dominant on the mound, throwing a complete game one-hitter with 16 strikeouts, and he went 3-3 with a run scored. Jace Hubert added a double and Will Helms and Austin Shepler had singles.
Records: Warrensburg 11-1.
WARRENSBURG 12, CORINTH 7
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Warrensburg;310;071;0 —;12;11;5
Corinth;021;130;0 —;7;7;4
WP — Caleb Remington (3-0). LP — Baker. 2B — Caleb Remington (W), Pierce Byrne (W).
Notes: Caleb Remington earned the win on the mound throwing 5 innings, allowing 4 hits while striking out 6. Louis Lang pitched 2 scoreless innings in relief. Jace Hubert went 3-4 with 3 runs.
HUDSON FALLS 14, CORINTH 4
League: TCML baseball
Hudson Falls;316;31 —;14;12;2
Corinth;103;00 —;4;2;4
WP — M. Moskal. LP — T. Anbora. 2B – D.Carpenter (HF).
Hudson Falls highlights: M.Moskal 3 IP, 2 hits, 3 runs, 5 Ks, 2-2, 2 singles, 1 run, 1 RBI, D.Carpenter 2-4, single, double, 1 RBI, 1 SB, D. Gotte-Seymour 1-3, single, 4 runs, 6 SB, R. Rosick – 2-4, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, J. Baldwin 3-4, 3 singles, 1 RBI, 2 runs, 4 SB.