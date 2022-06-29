 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Saratoga Stampede Blue edges Adirondack Lightning

The Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U baseball team edged the Adirondack Lightning 17U 1-0 Tuesday, scoring their lone run in the bottom of the sixth, as Zach Scalia’s fielder’s choice scored Brody McCabe. Nate DiNuzzo picked up the save, entering the seventh inning with runners on first and second and no outs. DiNuzzo struck out the first batter and, then induced a double play to end the game.

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 1,

ADIRONDACK LIGHTNING 17U 0

League: Non-league travel baseball

Lightning 17U 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Stampede 16U 0 000,001 — 1 4 1

WP — Zach Scalia (4-0). LP — Carter.

Notes: The Stampede scored their lone run in the bottom of the sixth, with Zach Scalia’s fielder’s choice scoring Brody McCabe. Nate DiNuzzo entered the game with runners on first and second and no outs in the top of the 7th, striking out the first batter, then inducing a double play to end the game and earn the save. Scalia got the win, pitching 2 innings and allowing no hits. Brady Cheney was dominant for 4 innings allowing only 2 hits while striking out 6. Cheney, Charlie Bammert, Luke Sheldon and Patrick Temple all had singles in the win. The Stampede moved to 15-2 on the season with the win.

WARRENSBURG 16, FORT ANN 5

League: Tri-County Middle League Baseball

Warrensburg 321 130 6 — 16 11 3

Fort Ann 102 300 0 — 5 9 8

WP — Louis Lang (2-0). LP — Andrew Ladd. 2B — Jace Hubert, Cooper Messemer.

Notes: Louis Lang pitched 7 innings, allowing 3 earned runs while striking out 9 to earn the win. Offensively he went 3-3 with 4 RBIs. Jace Hubert went 3-3 with a double and 2 RBIs to lead the Warrensburg offense. With the win Warrensburg improved to 4-0.

