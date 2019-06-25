{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM 9, FORT ANN 8

League: TCML Baseball

Fort Ann 203 300 0 — 8 5 2

Salem 101 070 x — 9 9 2

WP — Caleb Matteson. LP — R. Blondin. 2B — Caleb Matteson (S), Blake Baylor (S).

Fort Ann highlights: Callon Sutuff 1 for 1, 2 BBs, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, Anthony Marino 1 for 4, 1 RBI, Tyler Loso 1 for 2, 1 run scored.

Salem highlights: Caleb Matteson 3 for 4, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored, Blake Baylor 2 for 2, 2 BBs, RBI, Ezra Done 3 for 4, RBI.

Records: Fort Ann 2-2. Salem 4-0.

Notes: Salem scored seven runs in the fifth inning to rally past Fort Ann. Fort Ann pitchers Blondin, Brown and Jackson combined for 9 strikeouts.

SALEM 5, GREENWICH 0

League: TCML Softball

Greenwich 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Salem 002 300 0 — 5 10 2

WP — Brooklynn Tellstone (1-0). LP — Destiny McKernon. 2B — Andrea Cary (S).

Salem highlights: Andrea Cary 2-3 2 RBIs, Tori Cary 3-4 2 RBIs. Brooklynn Tellstone 2-4, Sarah McCauliffe 2-4.

Records: Greenwich 0-1. Salem 2-0.

Notes: Greenwich pitcher Destiny McKernon was solid on the mound scattering 8 hits over 5 innings. Salem pitcher Brooklynn Tellstone had a strong debut, giving up 2 hits with 5 Ks through 5 innings.

GRANVILLE 1, WARRENSBURG 0

League: TCML Baseball, Monday

Warrensburg 000 000 0 — 0 0 3

Granville 000 100 X — 1 5

WP — Bryce Norton. LP — Daalten DeMarsh. 2B — Christian Stevens (G).

Warrensburg highlights: Daalten DeMarsh 8 strikeouts.

Granville highlights: Bryce Norton 9 strikeouts, one run scored.

Records: Granville 4-1.

Notes: Bryce Norton and Christian Stevens combined for a no-hitter as the Granville Lions defeated Warrensburg. Norton also scored the game’s only run, stealing home on a pickoff attempt by the Warrensburg defense.

