SALEM 9, FORT ANN 8
League: TCML Baseball
Fort Ann 203 300 0 — 8 5 2
Salem 101 070 x — 9 9 2
WP — Caleb Matteson. LP — R. Blondin. 2B — Caleb Matteson (S), Blake Baylor (S).
Fort Ann highlights: Callon Sutuff 1 for 1, 2 BBs, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, Anthony Marino 1 for 4, 1 RBI, Tyler Loso 1 for 2, 1 run scored.
Salem highlights: Caleb Matteson 3 for 4, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored, Blake Baylor 2 for 2, 2 BBs, RBI, Ezra Done 3 for 4, RBI.
Records: Fort Ann 2-2. Salem 4-0.
Notes: Salem scored seven runs in the fifth inning to rally past Fort Ann. Fort Ann pitchers Blondin, Brown and Jackson combined for 9 strikeouts.
SALEM 5, GREENWICH 0
League: TCML Softball
Greenwich 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Salem 002 300 0 — 5 10 2
WP — Brooklynn Tellstone (1-0). LP — Destiny McKernon. 2B — Andrea Cary (S).
Salem highlights: Andrea Cary 2-3 2 RBIs, Tori Cary 3-4 2 RBIs. Brooklynn Tellstone 2-4, Sarah McCauliffe 2-4.
Records: Greenwich 0-1. Salem 2-0.
Notes: Greenwich pitcher Destiny McKernon was solid on the mound scattering 8 hits over 5 innings. Salem pitcher Brooklynn Tellstone had a strong debut, giving up 2 hits with 5 Ks through 5 innings.
GRANVILLE 1, WARRENSBURG 0
League: TCML Baseball, Monday
Warrensburg 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Granville 000 100 X — 1 5
WP — Bryce Norton. LP — Daalten DeMarsh. 2B — Christian Stevens (G).
Warrensburg highlights: Daalten DeMarsh 8 strikeouts.
Granville highlights: Bryce Norton 9 strikeouts, one run scored.
Records: Granville 4-1.
Notes: Bryce Norton and Christian Stevens combined for a no-hitter as the Granville Lions defeated Warrensburg. Norton also scored the game’s only run, stealing home on a pickoff attempt by the Warrensburg defense.
