ROUNDUP: Salem tops Granville, Ticonderoga edges Hartford

SALEM 17, GRANVILLE 4
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Salem;252;08;x —;17;12;1
Granville;130;00;x —;4;6;3
WP — Bella Eastman 8-1. LP — Megan Decker, 1-3. 3B — Riley Gallagher (S).
Salem highlights: Olivia Crosier 3-4, 4 runs scored, 2 RBI, Riley Gallagher 3-4, 3B, 3 runs, 6 RBI, Kady Crosier 1-3, 3 runs, RBI, Bella Eastman 2-2, 3 runs, 8 Ks.
Granville highlights: Megan Decker 2-3, RBI, Maddie Wilson 1-3, RBI, Melody Schinski 1-2, RBI, Courtney Ennis 1-3, MaKenzie Garrison 1-3,.
Records: Salem 8-1. Granville 1-6.
Notes: Salem used an 8-run fifth inning to pull away from Granville in a TCML Softball contest Thursday. Salem started off hot with a 2-run single by Jenna McCauliffe, followed up by a 5-spot in the second. Bella Eastman struck out eight batters to improve to 8-1 on the season.
TICONDEROGA 9, HARTFORD 8
League: TCML softball
Ticonderoga;401;022; —;9;7;2
Hartford;004;022; —;8;6;5
WP — n/a. LP — Brynn Tyler. 2B — Sophia Johndrow (T), Sierra McDermott (H). 3B — Addison Hurlburt (T).
Ticonderoga highlights: Ellah Slattery 2-4.
Hartford highlights: Sierra McDermott 2-3.