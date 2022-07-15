 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Salem tops Granville, Ticonderoga edges Hartford

SALEM 17, GRANVILLE 4

League: Tri-County Middle League softball

Salem;252;08;x —;17;12;1

Granville;130;00;x —;4;6;3

WP — Bella Eastman 8-1. LP — Megan Decker, 1-3. 3B — Riley Gallagher (S).

Salem highlights: Olivia Crosier 3-4, 4 runs scored, 2 RBI, Riley Gallagher 3-4, 3B, 3 runs, 6 RBI, Kady Crosier 1-3, 3 runs, RBI, Bella Eastman 2-2, 3 runs, 8 Ks.

Granville highlights: Megan Decker 2-3, RBI, Maddie Wilson 1-3, RBI, Melody Schinski 1-2, RBI, Courtney Ennis 1-3, MaKenzie Garrison 1-3,.

Records: Salem 8-1. Granville 1-6.

Notes: Salem used an 8-run fifth inning to pull away from Granville in a TCML Softball contest Thursday. Salem started off hot with a 2-run single by Jenna McCauliffe, followed up by a 5-spot in the second. Bella Eastman struck out eight batters to improve to 8-1 on the season.

TICONDEROGA 9, HARTFORD 8

League: TCML softball

Ticonderoga;401;022; —;9;7;2

Hartford;004;022; —;8;6;5

WP — n/a. LP — Brynn Tyler. 2B — Sophia Johndrow (T), Sierra McDermott (H). 3B — Addison Hurlburt (T).

Ticonderoga highlights: Ellah Slattery 2-4.

Hartford highlights: Sierra McDermott 2-3.

