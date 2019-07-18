SALEM 14, TICONDEROGA 5
League: Tri-County Middle League Softball
Ticonderoga;000;50; —;5;3;2
Salem;454;1x; —;14;9;0
WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Stevie Montville, 0-3. 2B — Andrea Cary (S). 3B — Kayla McCauliffe (S). HR — Tori Cary (S).
Ticonderoga highlights: Lorelei Leerkes 1-2, R, K, Jade Frasier 1-2, R, Jennifer O'Neill 1-2, K, RBI.
Salem highlights: Tori Cary 2-3, 2-run HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, Andrea Cary 1-3, 2B, R, RBI, Kayla McCauliffe 1-2, 3B, R, RBI, Sarah McCauliffe 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI.
Records: Ticonderoga 1-6. Salem 5-1.
Notes: Game 1 of a doubleheader. Salem jumped out to an early lead and held on for the victory. Tori Cary led Salem with a 2-run home run and 3 RBIs. Kayla McCauliffe and Andrea Cary contributed with a triple and double, respectively.
TICONDEROGA 11, SALEM 10
League: TCML Softball
Salem;005;50; —;10;5;2
Ticonderoga;024;41; —;11;11;4
WP — Sarah Pound, 1-0. LP — Taryn Gillis. 2B — Tori Cary (S), Mattie Jackson (S), Jade Frasier (T). 3B — Jennifer O'Neill (T).
Salem highlights: Taylor Cary 2-3, 2 B, 3 RBI, Tori Cary 1-2, 2B, R, RBI, HBP.
Ticonderoga highlights: Jennifer O'Neill 2-2, 3B, 3 R, RBI, Jade Frasier 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, Erin O'Neill 2-3, 2 RBI, Sarah Pound 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI.
Records: Salem 5-2. Ticonderoga 2-6.
Notes: Game 2 of a doubleheader. In the bottom of the fifth, a Lorelei Leerkes walk put the winning runner on for Ticonderoga, advanced by an Andrea Paige single, and finally brought in by a Jade Frasier single for the game-winner.
ARGYLE CHAOS 8, HARTFORD 2
League: TCML Softball
Hartford;000;000;2 —;2;3;0
Argyle Chaos;241;100;0 —;8;7;0
WP — Gretta Schneider. LP — Cassie Wade. 2B — Soleia Lamoureur (H). 3B — Katie Lindsay (AC).
Hartford highlights: Soleia Lamoureur 1-2 Double, Cailin Severance 1-2 Run scored.
Argyle Chaos highlights: Katie Lindsay 1-1 Triple, Maddy Gillis 2-3, 2 singles, Lily Prevost 1-3, single, Skylar McDougall 1-3.
Records: Hartford 5-4. Argyle Chaos 7-1.
Notes: Gretta Schneider solid pitching performance with 9 Ks and only allowing 4 hits on the day.
