ROUNDUP: Salem outscores Granville in TCML

Salem scored 10 runs in the last three innings to beat Granville 16-13 in a Tri-County Middle League softball game.

SALEM 16, GRANVILLE 13

League: TCML Softball

Salem 015 451 — 16 10 1

Granville 450 103 — 13 15 7

WP — Riley Gallagher. LP — Katherine Hyatt (0-2). 2B — Mya Winslow (Sal), Courtney Ennis (Gran), Allie Gonzalez (Gran). 3B — McKenna McKnight (Gran), Rachel Beaver (Gran), Megan Decker (Gran) 2, Katherine Hyatt (Gran). HR — Riley Gallagher (Sal), Mya Winslow (Sal).

Salem highlights: Bella Eastman 2-4, 3 R, BB, Riley Gallagher 2-4, 2-R HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs, HBP, Reagan Jackson 2-3, RBI, HBP, Mya Winslow 2-3, HR, 2B, 3 R, BB.

Granville highlights: Courtney Ennis 3-4, 2B, 2 R, 5 RBIs, K, Megan Decker 2-3, 2 3B, 3 R, 2 RBIs, BB, Rachel Beaver 3-3, 3B, 3 R, 3 RBIs, BB, McKenna McKnight 2-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI, K, Allie Gonzalez 2-3, 2B, RBI.

Records: Salem 5-0. Granville 0-4.

Notes: Salem rallied from eight runs down in the second inning to pull ahead of Granville in their TCML Softball matchup Thursday. Salem used two five-run innings (3rd and 5th) to even up and pull ahead, holding on for a 16-13 victory. Mya Winslow and Riley Gallagher each had a home run for Salem, while Megan Decker (2), Rachel Beaver, McKenna McKnight and Katherine Hyatt each had a triple for Granville. Both teams face doubleheaders on Monday — Salem travels to Warrensburg while Granville hosts Ticonderoga under the lights.

HARTFORD 15, CHESTERTOWN 6

League: TCML Baseball

Hartford 226 111 2 — 15 9 3

Chestertown 103 011 0 — 6 11 4

WP: Jace Venner LP: Owen Schaefer

North Warren highlights: Zack Kramer 3-3, 3 RBIs, Owen Schaefer 2-4, Triple

Hartford highlights: Braden Whitney: 3-4, 3RBIs, John Gauthier: 2-4, 4R, RBI, Joe Allen: 2 RBIs, 2B.

Notes: Hartford got off to a two-run lead in the first on a 2-out 2-RBI double by Joe Allen and never looked back. The Tanagers scored at least one run all seven innings led by Braden Whitney’s 3-4, 3 RBIs and John Gauthier’s 2-4, 4R RBI efforts. Chestertown’s Zack Kramer had a 3-3, 3 RBI contribution in the losing effort.

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 7, MASS. REBELS 16U 1

League: War at Williamsburg Virginia Showcase Tournament

Mass Rebels 000 010 — 1 3 2

Stampede (21-3-1) 000 070— 7 6 1

WP — Brady Cheney (6-0). LP —Mitchell Canuel. 2B— Patrick Temple, Caleb Remington.

Notes: The Stampede avenged a 11-3 loss to the Mass Rebels in last season’s firecracker showcase Tournament by winning 7-1. Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney pitched a three-hitter allowing only one run to earn the win and improved to 6-0 on the mound this season. Saratoga’s Patrick Temple blasted a bases-clearing double. Warrensburg’s Caleb Remington added an RBI double and Brady Cheney, Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo, Warrensburg’s Caden Allen and Ballston Spa’s Conner Garrant all added singles in the win.