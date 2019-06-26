SALEM 12, NORTH WARREN 4
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Salem;014;203;2 —;12;7;1
North Warren;400;000;0 —;4;4;1
WP — Caleb Matteson. LP — Shane French. 2B — Owen Foyle (Sal), Ezra Done (Sal), Connor Jennings (NW).
Salem highlights: Owen Foyle 2 for 5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs, Ezra Done 2 for 4, RBI, Blake Baylor 2 for 3, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs, Chase Losee 2 for 4, RBI.
North Warren highlights: Ethan Fariss 1 for 3, run scored, Connor Jennings 1 for 3, 2B, run scored, 2 RBIs, Shane French 1 for 3, 2 RBIs.
Records: Salem 5-0.
Notes: Salem pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts. Blake Baylor came in relief in the 4th inning to close the game. North Warren pitchers combined for six strikeouts. North Warren hitters rallied in the fist inning pushing four runs across the plate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.