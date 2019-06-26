{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM 12, NORTH WARREN 4

League: Tri-County Middle League baseball

Salem;014;203;2 —;12;7;1

North Warren;400;000;0 —;4;4;1

WP  Caleb Matteson. LP  Shane French. 2B  Owen Foyle (Sal), Ezra Done (Sal), Connor Jennings (NW).

Salem highlights: Owen Foyle 2 for 5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs, Ezra Done 2 for 4, RBI, Blake Baylor 2 for 3, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs, Chase Losee 2 for 4, RBI.

North Warren highlights: Ethan Fariss 1 for 3, run scored, Connor Jennings 1 for 3, 2B, run scored, 2 RBIs, Shane French 1 for 3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Salem 5-0.

Notes: Salem pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts. Blake Baylor came in relief in the 4th inning to close the game. North Warren pitchers combined for six strikeouts. North Warren hitters rallied in the fist inning pushing four runs across the plate.

