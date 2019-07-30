{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE 7, SALEM 4

League: TCML softball

Granville 201 004 X — 7 5 0

Salem 111 001 X — 4 4 2

WP — Lauren Bascom. LP — Brooklynn Tellstone. 2B — Haley Corlew (Granville), Kayla McCauliffe (Salem). 3B — Jordan Chadwick (Granville).

Granville highlights: Rachel Beaver 2-3 2 RBIs.

Salem highlights: Amber Terry 2-2, RBI, Kayla McCauliffe 1-1, RBI.

Records: Granville 5-6-1. Salem 9-3.

Notes: Jordan Chadwick’s leadoff triple in the top of the 6th jump-started Granville’s offense, as it went on to score 4 runs on 3 hits that inning.

SALEM 10, GRANVILLE 1

League: TCML softball

Salem 510 31X X — 10 8 0

Granville 100 00X X — 1 2 1

WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Mellisa Beaver. 2B — Kayla McCauliffe (Salem). 3B — Andrea Cary (Salem).

Salem highlights: Brook Tellstone 2-3 rbi, Sara McCauliffe 7 Ks

Records: Salem 10-3. Granville 5-7-1.

Notes: Andrea Cary, Tori Cary and Kayla McCauliffe were all 1-1 at the plate for Salem. Granville’s defense played solid again. Haley Corlew and Nicole Auhold got Granville’s hits.

TICONDEROGA 10, WARRENSBURG 7

League: TCML Softball

Warrensburg 051 010 0 — 7 14 0

Ticonderoga 005 050 x — 10 11 4

WP — Sarah Pound (2-0). LP — Abigail Ranous. 2B — Kaylee Olden (Warrensburg), Teagan Jarvis (Warrensburg), Andrea Paige (Ticonderoga) 2, Sarah McIntosh (Ticonderoga).

Warrensburg highlights: Maddie Monahan 2-4, R, RBI, Kaylee Olden 2-4, 2B, 2 R, Hope Sherman 2-3, R, RBI, Teagan Jarvis 2-4, 2B, R, RBI, Zailey Baker 2-3, R, RBI.

Ticonderoga highlights: Andrea Paige 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, Lorelei Leerkes 3-3, 2 R, Sarah McIntosh 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI, Jennifer O’Neill 2-3, Sarah Pound 1-2, 2 R, RBI, 4 Ks pitching.

Records: Warrensburg 3-6-1. Ticonderoga 5-9.

